Barker has World stage on which to shine with Flowers

Luke Barker takes on the principal cornet role with Flowers Band for their British Open challenge

One of the UK banding movement's finest young cornet players will help lead the British Open challenge of Flowers Band at Symphony Hall.

Luke Barker steps up from the assistant principal cornet role to take on the end chair responsibilities on Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing'.

Development

The 20 year old joined the West of England band in 2019 on solo cornet and has maintained his development as a performer through his links to the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, where he also principal cornet, as well as an award winning soloist.

That included winning the inaugural Geneva Heritage Cornet Competition and the Salford International Online Solo Contest.

Thrilled

Speaking of the appointment, Flowers MD Paul Holland told 4BR: "I'm thrilled Luke will finally step into the top seat — fully deserving of his talent and commitment. He is an exceptional player with wonderful musical attributes.

As he has already shown, he is more than at home under the spotlight."

The only downside for the band is that due to Luke's academic excellence he will be heading to Switzerland after the British Open to start a year of study in the country, although it is hoped he will be able to return next Summer.