Hyperlink premiere recorded by National Youth Brass Band

The world premiere performance of Peter Graham's 'Hyperlink' test-piece can now be enjoyed.

The world premiere performance of Peter Graham's 'Hyperlink', which will be used as the set-work for the Championships Section National final at the Royal Albert Hall on October 15th has been released by the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

It was recorded at their memorable 70th anniversary concert given at the Royal College of Music in London in August, under the direction of Martyn Brabbins and Anna Beresford.

Commission

The work was commissioned by the organisation and funded by Arts Council England and the Department for Education.

It celebrates not only the 70th anniversary of the National Youth Band and those who have shaped its development, but also marks celebrations surrounding the Royal Albert Hall, composers Ralph Vaughan Williams and Ralph Steadman Allen and the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II.

Also included in the recording are all the performances from the night — including major compositions from Eric Ball ('Resurgam'), John Ireland ('Comedy') and John Pickard ('Men of Stone') and the exceptional talents of guest artiste, soprano singer Nardus Williams in 'Songs of the Auvergne'.

To enjoy

To enjoy go to: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLumM7M-vniAIubW3yXoS83BIjqyAXKOCO