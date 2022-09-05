                 

Skipsey takes baton at Milnrow

Lee Skipsey has become the new Musical Director of Milnrow Band

Skipsey
  Lee Skipsey has enjoyed considerable success as a freelance conductor

Monday, 05 September 2022

        

The Milnrow Band has announced that Lee Skipsey has been appointed at its new full time Musical Director.

He takes on the role with the North West Championship Section band with immediate effect following the departure of John Doyle.

Great potential

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It became obvious quite quickly that there was great potential for a strong relationship between Lee and the band after working with us over the last few months.

With a change in Lee's circumstances, we wasted no time in inviting him to become Musical Director."

The former Black Dyke Band percussionist has worked with several bands in recent years after making his name with the City of Bradford organisation and its family of ensembles.

Time is right

Commenting on the appointment he said: "The time is right to take on a band that wants to be successful at the major contests, and I feel that Milnrow has the potential to do that."

The Milnrow spokesperson also took time to thank the number of conductors who applied for the role and to Gareth Brindle who has helped the band in rehearsals during the process to find a new MD.

The partnership makes it contest debut together at the Dr Martin Wainstone Cup in Yarm on 11th September.

        

