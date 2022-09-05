                 

Youth and experience signings at Wantage

The ranks of Wantage Band are filled with the arrival of a grace of new signings.

Wantage
  Ed and James are the latest signings at Wantage

Monday, 05 September 2022

        

Wantage Silver Band has welcomed a brace of new signings as they prepare for a busy Autumn schedule of contests and events.

James Harris comes in on EEb tuba with Ed Tyler joining on third cornet.

Youth and experience

James is no stranger to Wantage having depped with on several occasions on bass trombone. The former Flowers, Foresters and Enderby player recently completed a PHD and has returned to Oxford which has enabled him to join the band.

Meanwhile, Ed is a sixth form student in Newbury and has played trumpet since a young age. He recently took up the cornet thanks to the encouragement of his teacher, Lauren Chinn which in turn led him to join.

Welcome

Band spokesperson Sam Wyne told 4BR: "It's great to welcome these new players. Both are very talented and it's great that it enables us to get back to full personnel strength ahead of important contests at Wychavon and Leicester."

        

TAGS: Wantage Silver 'A'

