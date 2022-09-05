                 

News

Knapton to lead Market forces

The experienced Ian Knapton has been appointed the new MD at Market Rasen Band

Ian Knapton
  The experienced Ian Knapton takes the baton at Market Rasen

Monday, 05 September 2022

        

Market Rasen Band has announced the appointment of Ian Knapton as their new Musical Director.

The experienced conductor has gained widespread respect in developing and building bands at different levels and told 4BR.

Aim

"Market Rasen is a band I've followed with interest for many years with a great respect for their musical outlook," he said..

"My aim is to get the band back to full strength by introducing new musical and organisational ideas to help boost contest and concert success and to hopefully gain promotion to the First Section for the first time in their history. The talent and dedication is certainly here to do just that."

Delighted

In response to the appointment, a band spokesperson said: "We are delighted that Ian has accepted the invitation to join us. He brings a wealth of experience and his achievements speak for themselves.

We are looking forward to this new chapter in the MRB's journey."

        

TAGS: RESDEV Market Rasen Band

