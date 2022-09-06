Radio: Sunday Bandstand 4th September

More great music to send out to the banding world from Chris Helme in the heartland of Yorkshire...

Sunday Bandstand: 28th August

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Enjoy:



https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-4-september-2022/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

South Shields Celebration

Martin Cordner

Amsterdam Staff Band

BM: Olaf Ritman



Fanfare and Love Songs

1) Bold and to the Fore

2) Expressive

3) Brightly

Gavin Higgins

Tredegar Town Band

MD: Ian Porthouse



A Special Moment

Steven Ponsford

International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb



Stardust

Hoagy Carmichael arr. Bill Geldard

Soloist: Don Lusher

Hammonds Sauce Works Band

MD: Geoffrey Whitham

Amazing Grace

Traditional

City of Wellington Highland Pipe Band and the Onslow Brass Band

MD: Norman Goffin



La Muerte Del Angel

Astor Piazzolla arr. Svein H. Giske

Eikanger Bjorsvik Band

MD: Reid Gilje



An Unusual Story

Paul Lovatt-Cooper

Soloist: Owen Farr

Cory Band

MD: Dr Robert Childs



William Tell Overture

Rossini arr. Gregor Grant

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Garry Cutt



Cross of Honour

William Rimmer

Cory Workmen's Band

MD: John Harrison



Rhapsody 'On the Cornish Coast'

Henry Geehl

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: Professor Walter B. Hargreaves



For the Love of a Princess from Braveheart

James Horner arr. Andrew Duncan

Sellers International Band

MD: Philip McCann



Romance De l 'Amour

Anonymous arr. Darrol Barry

BNFL Band

MD: Richard Evans

Czardas

Vittorio Monti arr. Steve Sykes

Soloist: Paul Farr

Haverhill Silver Band

MD: Mark Ager



Gospel Jubilee

Brigadier Milton Kippax

Pasadena Tabernacle Band of the Salvation Army

BM: William Flynn



Serenade

1mvt: March

2mvt: Nocturne

3mvt: Scherzo

Willem van Otterloo

Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk

MD: Klaas van der Woude



Finale from Enigma Variations

Philip Sparke

Black Dyke Mills Band

GMD: Owain Arwel Hughes



Rhythm and Blues

Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles



Enjoy the show...