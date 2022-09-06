Radio: Sunday Bandstand 4th September

Sunday Bandstand: 28th August
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
South Shields Celebration
Martin Cordner
Amsterdam Staff Band
BM: Olaf Ritman
Fanfare and Love Songs
1) Bold and to the Fore
2) Expressive
3) Brightly
Gavin Higgins
Tredegar Town Band
MD: Ian Porthouse
A Special Moment
Steven Ponsford
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb
Stardust
Hoagy Carmichael arr. Bill Geldard
Soloist: Don Lusher
Hammonds Sauce Works Band
MD: Geoffrey Whitham
Amazing Grace
Traditional
City of Wellington Highland Pipe Band and the Onslow Brass Band
MD: Norman Goffin
La Muerte Del Angel
Astor Piazzolla arr. Svein H. Giske
Eikanger Bjorsvik Band
MD: Reid Gilje
An Unusual Story
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Soloist: Owen Farr
Cory Band
MD: Dr Robert Childs
William Tell Overture
Rossini arr. Gregor Grant
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Garry Cutt
Cross of Honour
William Rimmer
Cory Workmen's Band
MD: John Harrison
Rhapsody 'On the Cornish Coast'
Henry Geehl
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Professor Walter B. Hargreaves
For the Love of a Princess from Braveheart
James Horner arr. Andrew Duncan
Sellers International Band
MD: Philip McCann
Romance De l 'Amour
Anonymous arr. Darrol Barry
BNFL Band
MD: Richard Evans
Czardas
Vittorio Monti arr. Steve Sykes
Soloist: Paul Farr
Haverhill Silver Band
MD: Mark Ager
Gospel Jubilee
Brigadier Milton Kippax
Pasadena Tabernacle Band of the Salvation Army
BM: William Flynn
Serenade
1mvt: March
2mvt: Nocturne
3mvt: Scherzo
Willem van Otterloo
Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klaas van der Woude
Finale from Enigma Variations
Philip Sparke
Black Dyke Mills Band
GMD: Owain Arwel Hughes
Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
