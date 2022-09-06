                 

*
banner

News

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 4th September

More great music to send out to the banding world from Chris Helme in the heartland of Yorkshire...

Bandstand
  More great music to enjoy from Chris Helme.

Tuesday, 06 September 2022

        

Sunday Bandstand: 28th August

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-4-september-2022/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

South Shields Celebration
Martin Cordner
Amsterdam Staff Band
BM: Olaf Ritman

Fanfare and Love Songs
1) Bold and to the Fore
2) Expressive
3) Brightly
Gavin Higgins
Tredegar Town Band
MD: Ian Porthouse

A Special Moment
Steven Ponsford
International Staff Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Dr. Stephen Cobb

Stardust
Hoagy Carmichael arr. Bill Geldard
Soloist: Don Lusher
Hammonds Sauce Works Band
MD: Geoffrey Whitham

Amazing Grace
Traditional
City of Wellington Highland Pipe Band and the Onslow Brass Band
MD: Norman Goffin

La Muerte Del Angel
Astor Piazzolla arr. Svein H. Giske
Eikanger Bjorsvik Band
MD: Reid Gilje

An Unusual Story
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Soloist: Owen Farr
Cory Band
MD: Dr Robert Childs

William Tell Overture
Rossini arr. Gregor Grant
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Garry Cutt

Cross of Honour
William Rimmer
Cory Workmen's Band
MD: John Harrison

Rhapsody 'On the Cornish Coast'
Henry Geehl
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Professor Walter B. Hargreaves

For the Love of a Princess from Braveheart
James Horner arr. Andrew Duncan
Sellers International Band
MD: Philip McCann

Romance De l 'Amour
Anonymous arr. Darrol Barry
BNFL Band
MD: Richard Evans

Czardas
Vittorio Monti arr. Steve Sykes
Soloist: Paul Farr
Haverhill Silver Band
MD: Mark Ager

Gospel Jubilee
Brigadier Milton Kippax
Pasadena Tabernacle Band of the Salvation Army
BM: William Flynn

Serenade
1mvt: March
2mvt: Nocturne
3mvt: Scherzo
Willem van Otterloo
Brass Band De Bazuin Oenkerk
MD: Klaas van der Woude

Finale from Enigma Variations
Philip Sparke
Black Dyke Mills Band
GMD: Owain Arwel Hughes

Rhythm and Blues
Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Le Fil

Brighouse cheer to support Le Fil title bid

September 7 • Drag Queen Le Fil has been inspired by the music and the fashion of the iconic Brighouse & Rastrick Whit Friday uniform to make a mark in their national title bid...

David Roberts

Interview with David Roberts

September 7 • We talk to David Roberts, MD of Grand Shield winners Rothwell Temperance Band ahead of their British Open challenge at Symphony Hall this weekend.

Gregson

Gregson prepares for 'In Tune' feature

September 7 • Edward Gregson will be a guest on Radio 3's flagship arts programme, 'In Tune' on Thursday evening.

Yarm

Doc Martin's extra weekend prescription

September 7 • You can enjoy a little extra brass band performance pill of entertainment at Yarm School in Stockton on Tees on Sunday.

What's on »

WFEL Fairey Band -

Wednesday 7 September • Glossop Bandroom, Derby Street, Glossop. SK138LP SK138LP

Contest: 168th British Open

Saturday 10 September • Symphony Hall, Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Hitchin Band - Gareth Statham

Saturday 17 September • Hitchin Town Hall, Brand St, Hitchin SG5 1JE

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Contest: Bolsover Festival of Brass

Sunday 2 October • Heritage High School, Clowne, Chesterfield S43 4QG

Vacancies »

Audley Brass

September 7 • Audley Brass are seeking a BASS PLAYER - Eb or Bb. The band has several exciting events coming up this Autumn including 3 x Oktoberfest/beer festivals and Wychavon Festival of Brass. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section.

Audley Brass

September 7 • Audley Brass have a vacancy for ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET. The band has several exciting events coming up this Autumn including 3 x Oktoberfest/beer festivals and Wychavon Festival of Brass. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

September 6 • Percussion: Our friendly non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks Percussionists, kit & tuned. We have some nice timps waiting to be played! Others also welcome! .

Pro Cards »

Jack Capstaff

Bmus (Hons)
Conductor | Composer

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top