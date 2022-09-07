Doc Martin's extra weekend prescription

You can enjoy a little extra brass band performance pill of entertainment at Yarm School in Stockton on Tees on Sunday.

If you want to round off the British Open weekend with a second contest day out, then why not head the Princess Alexander Auditorium at Yarm School in Stockton on Tees on Sunday 11th September for the Dr Martin Wainstone Cup competition.

£4,000 first prize

It all kicks off at 11.00am with the first of six bands taking to the stage to see if they can claim the top prize of £4,000 by impressing adjudicator Sheona Wade.

Competitors this year are required to perform a George Allan march composition, solo feature and a major own-choice test piece.

4BR understands that there will be trio of performances of 'The Wizard', a couple of 'Knight Templars' and a single rendition of 'The Senator'.

The own choice test-pieces on show include 'Metropolis 1927', 'Fragile Oasis', 'On Alderley Edge', 'Of Distant Memories', 'Pageantry' and 'Journey of the Lone Wolf', whilst there are sure to be some fantastic solo performances of the likes of 'From the Shores of the Mighty Pacific', 'Capriccio Brilliante', 'Cry me a River', 'Devils Dual' and 'Fantastic Polka'.

Generous prize fund

In addition to the first prize, the podium finishers will gain £2,000 and £1,000 respectively with the fourth placed band claiming £500. There is also an additional £250 for the 'Best March' and for the 'Best Soloist', whilst each band will receive £400 towards their travel expenses.

To further assist bands, up to 4 'borrowed players' will be allowed.

Competing bands:



City of Bradford

Elland Silver

Hepworth

Milnrow

Newtongrange

Reg Vardy