All aboard...

A trio of new players choose their next banding destination at York Railway Institute Band.

York Railway Institute Band has welcome on board three new signings.

Brandon Fletcher comes in on bass trombone, Milly Brough Jones on solo cornet and Tom Durrant on second horn.

Signings

Brandon come to the band after being part of the University of York Brass Band, both a tenor trombone player and more latterly as Musical Director. During his three years at the helm he led the band to second place at the 2019 and 2022 UniBrass Championships.

He said: "York Railway Institute is a new challenge for me, but one which I plan to grasp successfully."

University of York student Millie enjoyed a long association with the Shepherd Group Band where she progressed to become principal cornet in their youth band and solo cornet in the concert band and part of the cornet team in the senior band. She is also enjoying playing flugel with the university brass band.

Milly added: "I'm excited to be joining such a friendly, welcoming band and to be getting stuck into the challenge of working on the varied range of interesting repertoire and concerts the band performs."

Debut

The trio is completed by Tom who is also a York University student. He started playing with Llangollen Silver Band and Wrexham County Senior Youth Band. He also joined the University of York Band on solo horn.

He added: "I'm looking forward to my contesting debut at the Bolsover Entertainment Contest in October. My playing and confidence have already improved, and I am eager to develop further as a player under Dr David Lancaster."