Corry takes the helm at 1st Old Boys

Jonathan Corry has been appointed the new musical advisor of 1st Old Boys Band as new signings boost the ranks.

Corry
  The experienced Jonathan Corry takes the helm at 1st Old Boys Association

Thursday, 08 September 2022

        

1st Old Boys Association Silver Band has appointed Dr. Jonathan Corry as their new Musical Advisor.

He will make his debut conducting the band at the upcoming 104th Championship of Ireland contest in Armagh in October, where North of Ireland Bands Association (NIBA) bands compete to be crowned National Champion. The top section winner will gain an invitation to the 2023 European Championship in Malmo.

No stranger

Jonathan is no stranger to 1st Old Boys, conducting them on numerous times over the past 20 years between spells studying at the RNCM in Manchester and living and working in London and Chicago.

Highly experienced with a CV that includes tenures as conductor of the Enfield Citadel SA Band before moving for several years to work for the Salvation Army in the USA, he has also worked extensively in education as well as conducting the likes of the National Youth Orchestra of Ireland, European Youth Brass Band and various SA music schools.

Looking forward

Speaking about his appointment he said: "I'm looking forward to building upon the excellent work undertaken by resident MD Stephen Cairns, and to collaborating with the band on an exciting musical journey."

That journey will be boosted by two new players, with Brian Downey coming in on solo baritone and Harry Lloyd on cornet.

Brian is a former principal cornet of Laganvale (Metal Technology) Band, as well as a player with Whitburn Band. Harry has also enjoyed considerable experience having been a former principal cornet of the Agnes Street and Downshire Bands amongst others.

Exciting time

Band Chairman Nigel Hylands told 4BR: "This is an exciting time for us, with Jonathan's appointment and building on an excellent summer of engagements with two further top-class signings."

        

