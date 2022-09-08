Derwent set for birthday planetary exploration

Derwent Brass will perform Holst's 'Planets' to help celebrate their 30th anniversary boosted by a few extra crew members.

Derwent Brass has welcomed new members and special guests as they prepare for the final concert in a trilogy of special events designed to celebrate 30 years of the Derbyshire based band.

Stephen Hargreaves returns to the percussion team following a break from full time brass banding, together with Conor Harron who returns to the horn section following a move back to the UK.

Meanwhile, Alan Losh has been signed as assistant principal cornet. He is a former member of the International Staff Band, principal cornet of Derby Central Salvation Army Band and Salvo Brass as well as being a conductor, composer and educator for over 40 years.

Under the Stars

The band is now putting the finishing touches to their exciting final concert programme to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Entitled 'Under the Stars', it will feature 'The Planets' suite of Gustav Holst arranged by Stephen Roberts, together with other astronomical inspired works such as the finale from Philip Sparke's 'Music of the Spheres' and a new anniversary work from MD Jack Capstaff called 'Jubilate'.

Amongst the guests are the band's Associate Composer Matthew Eden on organ, and award-winning harpists Emily Hopper and Elfair Grug. The concert will take place on September 17th in Derby Cathedral.