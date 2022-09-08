                 

Bousfield to lead free teaching workshop in York

There is a fantastic opportunity to learn from one of the world's great brass instrumentalists in York next month for free — as Ian Bousfield leads a special workshop afternoon.

Bousfield
  Ian Bousfield is one of the world's great brass performers.

The renowned trombone virtuoso Ian Bousfield will be making a special visit to York next month to lead a free workshop aimed at inspiring players and professional instrumentalist teachers.

Rightly regarded as one of the most influential performers in the orchestral world of brass for over 35 years, Ian has performed under and alongside a host of leading maestros and musicians.

Effective Instrumental Teaching

Entitled, 'Effective Instrumental Teaching', the compact afternoon session will start at 12.30pm and end at 4.30pm at the York St. John Creative Centre, Peter Lane, York (YO1 8SU) on Sunday 23rd October.

It is free to attend, but all under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Defined sessions will include a talk and demonstration by Ian, followed by an instrumental masterclass sharing teaching techniques through performance.

Sign up

Following a short break there will be an open rehearsal for brass players with the York Railway Institute Band under the baton of David Lancaster, before an analysis of the day.

To sign up for what is expected to be much sought after places, please contact: saphlittler@gmail.com

        

