Adjudication opportunities at National Youth Championships

If you are interested in judging at the National Youth Championships of Great Britain, then Brass Bands England would like to hear from you.

National Youth
Thursday, 08 September 2022

        

The National Youth Brass Band Championships of Great Britain will return on the 25th March 2023 offering a fantastic range of performance opportunities for young people of all stages and abilities.

Judging opportunities

However, there that will also be the case for adjudicators too — with Brass Bands England are seeking four thoughtful, charismatic, engaging and musically skilled individuals to adjudicate the three divisions of the contest.

The four adjudicators will share the judging and feedback responsibilities of the event's three categories: the Besson Prodige Showcase Section, Performance Section and Championship Section.

All applicants must be available for the day at Stockport Grammar School on 25th March 2023 and should meet the person specification set out in the job description.

Interested

Interested parties should apply via uploading their CV and cover letter to the online form, with applications closing at 9.00am on Friday 30th September.

The full job description and application form can be found on the BBE opportunities page.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/careers

        

