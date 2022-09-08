Get the best British Open seat in the house

If you can't make it to Symphony Hall on Saturday you can still enjoy all 18 bands live in the comfort of your own home.

The 168th British Open Championship will take place at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on Saturday 10th September.

And if you haven't been lucky enough to get a ticket to get there yourself, you can still have the best seat in the house thanks to the live broadcast coverage that is being brought to you by World of Brass on the www.wobplay.com media platform.

Enjoy it all

If you are already a subscriber than you know just how great it is to be able to hear 18 bands perform Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing — Variations on a Lutheran Chorale'.

However, if you are new to Wobplay you can enjoy it all for just £7.99 — plus interviews, views and opinions from the broadcast team hosted by 4BR Editor Iwan Fox in partnership with Besson.

It promises to be a fantastic day — so make sure you don't miss a single note of the action at www.wobplay.com