Green light for Doctor Martin Contest

The Dr Martin Wainstone Cup contest will go ahead on Sunday.

4BR has been informed that the Dr Martin Wainstone Cup competition will go ahead this weekend as planned — although there has been one withdrawal from the line-up of competing bands.

The contest takes place at the Princess Alexander Auditorium at Yarm School in Stockton on Tees on Sunday 11th September.

£4,000 first prize

It all kicks off at 11.00am with the first of five bands taking to the stage to see if they can claim the top prize of £4,000 by impressing adjudicator Sheona Wade.

Competitors this year are required to perform a George Allan march composition, solo feature and a major own-choice test piece.

Generous prize fund

In addition to the first prize, the podium finishers will gain £2,000 and £1,000 respectively with the fourth placed band claiming £500. There is also an additional £250 for the 'Best March' and for the 'Best Soloist', whilst each band will receive £400 towards their travel expenses.

To further assist bands, up to 4 'borrowed players' will be allowed.

Competing bands:



City of Bradford

Elland Silver

Hepworth

Milnrow

Reg Vardy