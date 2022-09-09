Fairy tales to keep Broxburn happy ever after...

An innovative competition to find a new concert work inspired by local children's own fairy tale imagination has been launched by Broxburn & Livingston Band.

Broxburn & Livingston Band has launched a fairy tale writing competition where the winning entry will have their story turned into a musical performance.

School age children

The band is inviting entries from Scottish school-age children for short stories which will hopefully all have 'happy ever after' endings.

The winner will have their tale commissioned into a piece of music to be performed by the band at their local Christmas Concert later in the year.

Entries, up to 500 words long, will be judged in three categories: Primary 1-3, Primary 4-5 and Primary 6-7.

Composer

Two stories from each category will be shortlisted with one overall winner being chosen for the basis of a new piece composed by young Scottish composer lain Mundy.

Prizes will be awarded for all the shortlisted stories and the first prize will also include free tickets to the concert to hear the premiere.

Closing date

The closing date for the competition is Friday 23rd September.

To submit your fairy tale and for full terms and conditions, please visit the band website at: www.broxburnandlivingstonband.co.uk