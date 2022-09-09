                 

SBBA offers condolences to Royal Family

The Scottish Brass Band Assocation has joined many other bands and organisations throughout the country in offering its condolences to the Royal Family.

  The Scottish Brass Band Association has offered its condolences

Friday, 09 September 2022

        

The Scottish Brass Band Association has paid tribute to HRH The Queen Elizabeth II, following the announcement of her death.

Grateful

In a statement they said: "We offer our sincerest condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of the brass band movement in Scotland, and from bands, many of whom have played at events attended by Her Majesty during her 70-year reign.

SBBA is sincerely grateful for the Queen's patronage of the 2004 European Brass Band Championships held in Glasgow and the support she offered as Patron of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain."

Several bands and organisations throughout the UK and abroad have offered their condolences to the Royal Family on the news.

        

