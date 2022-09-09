The Lusher sound of Baker

Brett Baker has paid tribute to the great Don Lusher with his latest audio release

Black Dyke star Brett Baker has just released a new audio album entitled, 'Aspects of Don usher' — inspired by the legendary trombonist.

Brett has linked up with the 10 piece JSVB Tribute Band and IBB Media to release the series of arrangements made by Kevin Holdgate, Ian Jones and Mark Leigh.

Favourites

As well as favourites such as 'Concert Variations' and 'Suite for Trombone', lesser known works also get the spotlight treatment such as 'Swinging Down the Alley' and a new take on the iconic 'Making Whoopie'.

The album also features pieces recorded with the Don Lusher Quartet that were until now only available on vinyl such as, 'What are you doing the rest of your Life' and 'Without a Song', as well as Don's own arrangements of 'The Typewriter' and 'DL Blues'.

Many of the arrangements that have been adapted are from brass band versions by Bill Geldard such as, 'Dark Eyes', 'Londonderry Air' and 'I Love's you Porgy'.

Tribute album

Speaking about the project, Brett said: "I've been keen to record a tribute album of Don's compositions and arrangements for some time, and the pandemic was an opportunity to try and do something different with a wonderful group of players.

Don was an inspiration to me growing up and I am aware a lot of the younger players have no idea of the wealth of repertoire he performed so brilliantly."

I hope these new takes on these solos, which work so well with a smaller ensemble will be enjoyed and rediscovered by another generation as well as people that remember hearing the great man live Brett Baker

Exceptional

His ballad playing was exceptional and reminiscent of the great Tommy Dorsey at his best.

Copies

For copies of the download please visit: www.downplay.store or contact Brett Baker via his website.