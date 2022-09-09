Midlands trio gain Childs play insight

The Staffordshire, City of Birmingham and Amington Bands enjoy the performance spotlight of Dr Robert Childs ahead of their Cheltenham National Finals appearances.

The Staffordshire Band recently hosted a National Championship preview event that saw them link up with fellow Midland Area Cheltenham qualifiers to enjoy a performance and analysis evening led by Dr Robert Childs.

Fourth Section finalists Amington under Alan Gifford performed 'New Beginnings' by Frederick Schjelderup, whilst Second Section representatives City of Birmingham Brass showcased 'Sinfonietta' by Joseph Horowitz led by Saphran Ali.

To round off the evening, Staffordshire Band performed the First Section test piece, 'Trittico' by James Curnow led by Craig Williams.

Inspired





He told 4BR: "The idea was inspired and the support we all received from the local banding community was amazing.

It was a great opportunity for us to perform the works in front of a packed audience and to gain that expert insight from Dr Robert Childs. It was invaluable to us all."

Thrilled

That was something picked up by Alan Gifford. "We were thrilled to have this opportunity and having Dr Childs there gave us the added focus we needed ahead of Cheltenham.

We'd like to thank Staffordshire Band for hosting a great evening of music making."

Fantastic idea

The sentiments were also echoed by Saphran Ali, Musical Director of City of Birmingham Band.

"What a fantastic idea, and it gave us the added incentive we needed. We'd like to thank the committees of each band for organising the event and Bob Childs for his feedback, ideas and support."

In response after a busy and enjoyable evening, Dr Childs added: "I had a great time working with all three bands and I wish them all the very best in the Cheltenham National Finals."