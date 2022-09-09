                 

Bands ready for British Open return

18 competitors will line-up at Symphony Hall to battle for the 168th British Open title.

British Open
  The British Open Championship takes place at Symphony Hall

Friday, 09 September 2022

        

18 bands will compete for the 2022 British Open Championship title at Symphony Hall on Saturday 10th September.

Supported by Besson, the list of competitors for the 168th event which starts at 10.30am is headed by defending champion Cory.

There are 13 English bands, 3 Welsh and one each from Scotland and France — all of whom will perform Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing — Symphonic Variations on a Lutheran Chorale'.

Don't miss a note

There are around 40 tickets left in the Grand Tier on Level 5A for those wishing to make the trip to Symphony Hal to hear the action live, but if you can't you won't miss a single note thanks to the live broadcast from World of Brass and its partner Besson on its www.wobplay.com media platform.

If you are already signed up you can just log in, but you can also purchase a one off subscription for the day for £7.99.

Broadcast

The broadcast will be hosted by 4BR Editor Iwan Fox, whilst Steven Mead and Chris Thomas will provide their usual critical analysis and opinions on the 4BR website on the performances with images provided by Lorne Campbell and Craig Chapman.

To enjoy the live on-line broadcast coverage go to: www.wobplay.com

Competing bands:


Aldbourne (Ivan Meylemans)
Black Dyke (Prof Nicholas Childs)
Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof David King)
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington)
Cory (Philip Harper)
Desford Colliery (Michael Fowles)
Flowers (Paul Holland)
Foden's (Russell Gray)
Grimethorpe Colliery (Michael Bach)
Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths)
Leyland (Thomas Wyss)
NASUWT Riverside (Dr Ray Farr)
Northop Silver (Gareth Brindle)
Paris Brass Band (Laurent Douvre)
Rothwell Temperance (David Roberts)
the cooperation band (Glenn Van Looy)
Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)
WFEL Fairey (Arsene Duc)

        

