Result: 2022 British Open Championship

Result:
Test piece: The World Rejoicing — Symphonic Variations on a Lutheran Chorale (Edward Gregson)
Adjudicators: Martyn Brabbins, Dr Robert Childs, Stephen Roberts
1. Brighouse & Rastrick (Prof David King)**
2. Foden's (Russell Gray)
3. Aldbourne (Ivan Meylmans)
4. Cory (Philip Harper)
5. Tredegar (Ian Porthouse)
6. Grimethorpe Colliery (Michael Bach)
7. the cooperation band (Glenn Van Looy)
8. Black Dyke (Prof Nicholas J. Childs)
9. Northop Silver (Gareth Brindle)
10. Hammonds (Morgan Griffiths)
11. Leyland (Thomas Wyss)
12. Flowers (Paul Holland)
13. NASUWT Riverside (Dr Ray Farr)***
14. Paris Brass Band (Laurent Douvre)
15. WFEL Fairey (Arsene Duc)
16. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery (Allan Withington)***
17. Desford Colliery (LMTF) (Michael Fowles)
18. Rothwell Temperance (David Roberts)
Stanley Wainwright Memorial Trophy: Chris Binns (Grimethorpe Colliery)
Brian Evans Memorial Trophy: Richard Poole (Foden's)
The Geoffrey Whitham Memorial Trophy: Peter McDonough (WFEL Fairey)
** Receives invitation to represent England at 2024 European Championships in Palanga
*** Carlton Main Frickley Colliery and NASUWT Riverside are relegated to Grand Shield.