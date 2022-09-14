Widdop takes baton at Lindley

The experienced Alan Widdop has become the new Musical Director at Lindley Band.

The Lindley Band has announced that the experienced conductor Alan Widdop has taken on the role of Musical Director with the Huddersfield based band.

Wealth of experience

A spokesman said: "Alan has a wealth of experience and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work closely with him and gain from his expertise and successes."

They added: "All at Lindley Band wish to thank the outgoing MD Mike Golding for all his hard work and commitment over the past three years and wish him all the best for the future."

Busy

In response the new MD, who this year led Whitworth Vale & Healey to Butlins and Buxton Festival victories, said that he could wait to "get his teeth stuck into"concert programmes for the band's busy upcoming schedule of events and to the 2023 contesting season.