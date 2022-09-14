                 

*
banner

News

Widdop takes baton at Lindley

The experienced Alan Widdop has become the new Musical Director at Lindley Band.

Alan Widdop
  Alan Widdop has enjoyed considerable success throughout his conducting career.

Wednesday, 14 September 2022

        

The Lindley Band has announced that the experienced conductor Alan Widdop has taken on the role of Musical Director with the Huddersfield based band.

Wealth of experience

A spokesman said: "Alan has a wealth of experience and we are delighted to have the opportunity to work closely with him and gain from his expertise and successes."

They added: "All at Lindley Band wish to thank the outgoing MD Mike Golding for all his hard work and commitment over the past three years and wish him all the best for the future."

Busy

In response the new MD, who this year led Whitworth Vale & Healey to Butlins and Buxton Festival victories, said that he could wait to "get his teeth stuck into"concert programmes for the band's busy upcoming schedule of events and to the 2023 contesting season.

        

TAGS: Lindley

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

aobba

Adjudicator trainee initiative to continue at Cheltenham

September 14 • The Association of Brass Band Adjudicators will be leading their training scheme at the National Finals in Cheltenham on the weekend.

Award

Global congratulations for award recipients

September 14 • Congratulations have been forwarded from around the banding world to the recipients of the Iles and Mortimer Medals which were presented at this year's British Open Championship.

Willebroek

Willebroek Solo Competition boosted by prize packages

September 14 • The annual Willebroek Solo Competition will take place later this year — boosted by generous prize packages for each category.

Alan Widdop

Widdop takes baton at Lindley

September 14 • The experienced Alan Widdop has become the new Musical Director at Lindley Band.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Open Rehearsal

Thursday 15 September • Pemberton Old Band room,. Enfield Street,. Wigan WN6 8DZ

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Hitchin Band - Gareth Statham

Saturday 17 September • Hitchin Town Hall, Brand St, Hitchin SG5 1JE

Boarshurst Silver Band - Skelmanthorpe Band

Sunday 18 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS -

Saturday 24 September • St. Michaels & All Angels Church. 38, Duke Street,. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Vacancies »

Thundersley Brass Band

September 14 • Thundersley Brass are inviting applicants for: PRINCIPAL EUPHONIUM, BBb BASS to complete our line-up for upcoming concerts this year and contests next year. This is a fantastic opportunity to join a friendly top level brass band in the L&SC area

Audley Brass

September 13 • Audley Brass are seeking a BASS PLAYER - Eb or Bb. The band has several exciting events coming up this Autumn including 3 x beer festivals and Wychavon Festival of Brass. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section at the Area contest.

Audley Brass

September 13 • Audley Brass have a vacancy for ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL CORNET. The band has several exciting events coming up this Autumn including 3 x beer festivals and Wychavon Festival of Brass. We are pushing for promotion to the 1st Section at the Area contest.

Pro Cards »

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top