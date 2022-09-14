                 

News

Global congratulations for award recipients

Award
  The 2020, 2021 and 2022 award recipients

Wednesday, 14 September 2022

        

Congratulations from around the banding world have been forwarded to the recipients of the Iles and Mortimer Medals.

The presentation for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 were made at the British Open Championship at Symphony Hall on the weekend — marking the two years affected by Covid-19 as well as this year's awards.

They were made by The Right Reverend Graeme Knowles CVO, the Master of the Worshipful Company of Musicians.

Iles Medals

The Iles Medals for the three years were presented to Ian Porthouse, Philip Harper and Mark Wilkinson respectively.

The prestigious accolade was first presented in 1947 and recognises musicians who have made a significant contribution to the brass band movement.

Speaking to 4BR, Ian Porthouse said, "I'm sure both Philip Harper and Mark Wilkinson feel the same as I do about the award and the messages of congratulations that have come with it. It is a great honour and very humbling to receive it at the British Open."

Mortimer Medals

The Mortimer Medals for 2021 and 2022 were presented to Steven Mead and Duncan Beckley respectively, whilst the award for 2020 to the late Bramwell Tovey OC OM will be made as soon as appropriate to his family.

The award recognises the sustained service in teaching young brass band musicians and was endowed in 1995 in memory of Harry Mortimer by his widow Margaret Mortimer.

Speaking about the presentation Steven Mead said. "This means a great deal — as I'm sure it does for Duncan and for the family of Branwell Tovey. The thoughts and best wishes from around the banding world also mean a great deal as well, and made this British Open especially memorable."

        

