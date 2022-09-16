Hood to guest at Copper Shards Festival in France

The well known brass player and teacher will head to Douai for a three day festival of teaching.

The well-known brass player and teacher Dr Jamie Hood will be the guest of l'AcadÃ©mie Brass Band in Douai in the north of France later this year for a special three day event hosted by the Oignies 'Copper Shards' Festival supported by Buffet-Crampon and Besson

The sixth Brassband Academy of the Douai Regional Conservatory will take place on 26th, 27th and 28th October and will see Jamie teach alongside regional brass band leaders Olivier Degardin, Thibaut Bruniaux, Benoit Dehaine, HervÃ© Priem as well as others CRR of Douai and the region.