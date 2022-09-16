                 

Shortlists announced for 2022 Making Music Awards

The shortlists for the various award categories have been announced.

Making Music
  The shortlists have been announced

Friday, 16 September 2022

        

Making Music, the UK's membership organisation for leisure-time music has announced the shortlists for its 2022 Making Music Awards.

The annual awards celebrate the creativity of the organisation's 3,900 member groups and the often unrecognised individuals who help the UK leisure-time music sector to flourish.

Prizes range from promotion across Making Music's networks to financial support towards commissions and other musical projects.

The shortlists and winners are decided by panels of experts drawn from across the music sector.

Announcement

All winners will be announced by Debbie Wiseman OBE, Making Music President, at a special online awards ceremony at 7pm on Thursday 22th September.

Barbara Eifler, Making Music Chief Executive, said: "These awards have drawn an enthusiastic response from members, seizing on the opportunity to lavish much-deserved praise on the professionals or volunteers who help their group flourish.

At Making Music, we are delighted with the quality of the submissions and look forward to announcing the winners next week."

Shortlists:


Best music creator for leisure-time music group

Finn Anderson: Distant Dream, for The Sunday Boys

Joanna Forbes L'Estrange and Alexander L'Estrange: Sing, Sing, Sing!, for Scunthorpe and District Choral Society

Nathan James Dearden: i breathe, for National Youth Choirs of Great Britain

Highly commended: Paul Ayres — Reasons for Singing, for Concordia Voices; John C Hayes — Wensleydale March, for Lymm Concert Band.

Best arranger for leisure-time music group

George Morton: five pieces including The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Scheherazade, William Tell Overture, for Sheffield Philharmonic Orchestra

Michael Betteridge: Urge for Going, for The Sunday Boys

Peter Davis: two extracts from William Hamilton Bird's Oriental Miscellany, for Street Orchestra Live

Best project with a focus on new music

Aldworth Philharmonic Orchestra
Haddo Arts
The Sunday Boys

Best Music Director

Chris Parsons, Bury St Edmunds Friendly Orchestra
Stephen Marshall, Crickhowell Choral Society
Thomas Leech, Bradford Festival Choral Society
Highly commended: Melanie Le Breuilly, Reading Youth Orchestra

Group Hero

Ben Baughan, The Sunday Boys
Bradford Festival Choral Society team, Bradford Festival Choral Societyâ€¯
Musicians in Exile, The Glasgow Barons
Nigel Britten and Sally Moran, Beckenham Chorale

        

