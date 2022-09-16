British Open gains further GB media boost

Martin and Karyn Mortimer were guests on the GB News channel to talk about the importance of hosting the 168th British Open Championships last weekend.

The British Open Championship received another media profile boost earlier today (Friday 16th September) when contest owners Martin and Karyn Mortimer were guests on the GB News television channel.

Presenters, Conservative MPs Esther McVey and Philip Davies asked about the importance of being able to host the 168th Championships at Symphony Hall following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and how it had been presented on the day.

Respectful way

Martin and Karyn shed light on the respectful way in which was undertaken to honour Her Majesty who was Patron of the event from 1952 until her death.

Martin also brought a framed picture which showed her as a young princess meeting his grandfather, the great Fred Mortimer when Foden's Band performed at Windsor Castle in 1938.

Philip Davies revealed that he also knew about brass bands, as he was a former trombone player himself and hoped that the new King would continue the royal patronage of the event in future years.