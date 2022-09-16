                 

*
News

New optimism for Vernon Building Society Band

A new rehearsal facility means a bright new future for Vernon Building Society Band

VBS
  The band is now looking forward to the future

Friday, 16 September 2022

        

There is welcome news for the players and supporters of the Vernon Building Society Band.

It follows a two and half year period of reported disputes when they were unable to rehearse in their original facilities. They will now commence rehearsals in their newly refurbished bandroom from Tuesday 20th September (8.00pm).

Excited

Writing on their Facebook site the stated: "To say we are excited is an understatement!

Following such a long break we will begin the process of rebuilding the band towards our initial objectives of delivering a full programme of concerts in the run up to Christmas and then focusing on the North West area contest in February."

Thanks

They added: "We would like thank everyone who has supported us through this turbulent time and the messages of support we have received has kept us going through all of this."

Although there are still vacancies for the band to fill in terms of personnel, it is hoped that the new beginning will see new and former players become part of a band that is looking to the future with renewed optimism.

Following such a long break we will begin the process of rebuilding the band towards our initial objectives of delivering a full programme of concerts in the run up to Christmas VBS Band

Vacancies

They added: "Anyone who is interested in coming to support us by joining our rehearsal on that night will be warmly welcomed."

If you are interested you should call Band Manager Steven Atwell either by messenger or on 07540591560.

        

TAGS: Vernon Building Society Poynton

