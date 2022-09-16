Manger launch new CD for centenary celebrations

Manger Musikklag's centenary gala concert at Bergen's Grieghallen will also be marked by teh launch of their anniversary double CD, 'Mangnitude'.

Manger Musikklag has marked its centenary celebrations in several ways this year.

It has included a special 'Make a Wish' concert on its formation day of April 22nd and a book release, whilst this weekend will see a grand concert in the Grieg Hall in Bergen where they will also launch their anniversary CD.

CD launch

A special committee started work on the various projects in June 2021, with the 'Mangnitude' CD aimed at reaching a new worldwide audience.

In addition, previous recordings — including their 'Altitude' LP from 1982 have been digitized.

The CD's name pays tribute to the achievements of the band — ones that have included extensive successes both at home and abroad — including becoming Norwegian National, European and World Champion.

The groundbreaking music that was featured on that 'Altitude' LP from the pen of composer Torstein Aagaard-Nilsen as well as artwork design of KÃ¥re HÃ¥land made a huge impression.

Artistic reputation

It helped to cement the band's artistic reputation which has been further enhanced through their focus on contemporary music through the innovative BrassWind Festival.

Originally, there was enough music to fill six releases, but after a great deal of consideration, the most impactful recordings were chosen for the 'Mangnitude' double CD.

Achievements

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "The recordings represent the band's artistic and contesting highlights to bring listeners the experience of our achievements."

The CD presents over two and half hours of music from that initial LP, four CD's, four competitions and two concerts not to mention 17 composers and 8 different arrangers, led by 10 different conductors from 1982 to date.

Available

The double CD is available for purchase from Manger Musikklag's web page from 17th September as well as from their concerts starting on the weekend.

The album will also be available online, on the www.Wobplay.com platform from 18th September.

https://www.mangermusikklag.com/