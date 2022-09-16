                 

*
banner

News

Tewit Youth to hold Open Day

The successful youth band will be holding a special open day to inspire the next generation of brass band talent

Tewit
  There are always happy smiling faces at Tewit

Friday, 16 September 2022

        

Tewit Youth Band is to hold a special Open Day on Saturday 24th September to give aspiring youngsters the opportunity to find out more about what playing in a brass band is all about in one of the most successful youth brass band organisations in the country.

Welcome

Young people between the ages of eight and 18 are invited to come along, whether they are absolute beginners or more experienced brass or percussion players.

The overall ladder of progression within the organisation includes a Training Band, Junior and Intermediate Bands and a Senior Band.

Opportunity

Instruments and uniforms are provided on free loan and a full range of instruments is available.

During the day there will be plenty of demonstrations of playing and a range of instruments available to try, together with refreshments and the opportunity to talk to current members.

Time and place

It is being held at The Old Methodist Church, Strait Lane, Huby (LS17 0EA) on Saturday 24th September between 2.00pm and 5.00pm.

Further information can be gained through the band's Facebook page or go to www.tyb.org.uk

        

TAGS: Tewit Youth Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tredeagr

Tredegar ready for road trips

September 16 • Tredegar will head to Stroud and Amersham over the next two weeks as well as adding new high profile concerts to their 2023 diary.

Tewit

Tewit Youth to hold Open Day

September 16 • The successful youth band will be holding a special open day to inspire the next generation of brass band talent

mNAGER

Manger launch new CD for centenary celebrations

September 16 • Manger Musikklag's centenary gala concert at Bergen's Grieghallen will also be marked by teh launch of their anniversary double CD, 'Mangnitude'.

VBS

New optimism for Vernon Building Society Band

September 16 • A new rehearsal facility means a bright new future for Vernon Building Society Band

What's on »

Hitchin Band - Gareth Statham

Saturday 17 September • Hitchin Town Hall, Brand St, Hitchin SG5 1JE

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Skelmanthorpe Band

Sunday 18 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS -

Saturday 24 September • St. Michaels & All Angels Church. 38, Duke Street,. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 25 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Uppermill Band

September 16 • UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect have vacancies for 2nd EUPHONIUM & EEb/BBb BASS PLAYER We are seeking players who demonstrate musicality, commitment and are proactive in wanting to develop their playing skills alongside a supportive team of like-minded people

Staines Brass

September 16 • Staines Brass is rebuilding. Having recently lost a few players and our MD, we're looking for people to join us as we grow. We're aiming to get back to a good mix of contests (currently 1st section) and concerts. An opportunity to find your ideal seat.

Dobcross Silver Band

September 15 • Upon our return from the National Finals, Dobcross Silver Band invite applications to join our cornet section (Position Negotiable, Excl Principal). We are looking to strengthen the section and add another committed and competent player to the ranks.

Pro Cards »

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top