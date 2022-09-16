Tewit Youth to hold Open Day

The successful youth band will be holding a special open day to inspire the next generation of brass band talent

Tewit Youth Band is to hold a special Open Day on Saturday 24th September to give aspiring youngsters the opportunity to find out more about what playing in a brass band is all about in one of the most successful youth brass band organisations in the country.

Welcome

Young people between the ages of eight and 18 are invited to come along, whether they are absolute beginners or more experienced brass or percussion players.

The overall ladder of progression within the organisation includes a Training Band, Junior and Intermediate Bands and a Senior Band.

Opportunity

Instruments and uniforms are provided on free loan and a full range of instruments is available.

During the day there will be plenty of demonstrations of playing and a range of instruments available to try, together with refreshments and the opportunity to talk to current members.

Time and place

It is being held at The Old Methodist Church, Strait Lane, Huby (LS17 0EA) on Saturday 24th September between 2.00pm and 5.00pm.

Further information can be gained through the band's Facebook page or go to www.tyb.org.uk