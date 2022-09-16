                 

*
banner

News

Tredegar ready for road trips

Tredegar will head to Stroud and Amersham over the next two weeks as well as adding new high profile concerts to their 2023 diary.

Tredeagr
  The band has gained an increased profile since its Proms appearances (copyright image: Chris Christodoulou)

Friday, 16 September 2022

        

Tredegar Band will keep up its busy schedule of concert appearances over the next couple of weekends.

They will appear at the Stroud Subscription Rooms on Sunday 18th September at 3.00pm before heading to Amersham on September 25th for a day of workshop tuition followed by a gala concert (3.00pm).

https://thesubrooms.co.uk/whats-on/tredegar-brass-band-414
https://amershamband.com/brass-extravaganza/

London and the Vale

The band has also confirmed two high profile events for 2023, with a concert at St Martin the Fields in June alongside French horn star Ben Goldscheider, as well taking part in the Vale of Glamorgan contemporary music festival.

There they will give the world premiere of a major new brass band work by David Roche, described by Thomas Ades as a composer who "bravely uses unusually specific melodic material in an exciting direct way".

Speaking to 4BR, MD Ian Porthouse said that Tredegar is now being approached by promoters to showcase serious brass band music to a wider audience.

"We are delighted to be back in Stroud with a programme aimed to entertain as well as reflect on current circumstances, whilst we are really thrilled to link up again with our friends at Amersham.

We hope to inspire the next generation of young talent in the workshops and then join forces for a cracking concert in the afternoon. If it is anything like our last visit then we are all going to enjoy ourselves."

Exploration

He added: "To perform as part of St Martin in the Fields' series of concerts in the heart of London is another artistic coup especially as we link up with Ben, who also made such an impact with his Proms performance this year.

All this and we are branching out again although a little closer to home for the Vale of Glamorgan Festival with an exciting musical exploration with another wonderfully innovative composer."

We are delighted to be back in Stroud with a programme aimed to entertain as well as reflect on current circumstances, whilst we are really thrilled to link up again with our friends at AmershamIan Porthouse

BBC CD boost

The band also received a further boost this week with a 4-star review of their 'Vaughan Williams on Brass' CD in the BBC Music Magazine.

Reviewer Terry Blain wrote that Martyn Brabbins' "taut direction"of 'Variations for Brass Band' elicieds playing of "impressive assurance", whilst the "perky"'Sea Songs' was a "glimpse of the Tredegar players at their strutting best".

Ross Knight's playing of the 'Tuba Concerto' was described as "mellow toned"and "extremely agile"whilst Ian Porthouse's direction of the other works was "incisive and dramatic"

https://www.classical-music.com/reviews/orchestral/vaughan-williams-on-brass/

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tredeagr

Tredegar ready for road trips

September 16 • Tredegar will head to Stroud and Amersham over the next two weeks as well as adding new high profile concerts to their 2023 diary.

Tewit

Tewit Youth to hold Open Day

September 16 • The successful youth band will be holding a special open day to inspire the next generation of brass band talent

mNAGER

Manger launch new CD for centenary celebrations

September 16 • Manger Musikklag's centenary gala concert at Bergen's Grieghallen will also be marked by teh launch of their anniversary double CD, 'Mangnitude'.

VBS

New optimism for Vernon Building Society Band

September 16 • A new rehearsal facility means a bright new future for Vernon Building Society Band

What's on »

Hitchin Band - Gareth Statham

Saturday 17 September • Hitchin Town Hall, Brand St, Hitchin SG5 1JE

Derwent Brass - Under The Stars

Saturday 17 September • Derby Cathedral, 18-19 Iron Gate, Derby DE1 3GP

Boarshurst Silver Band - Skelmanthorpe Band

Sunday 18 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS -

Saturday 24 September • St. Michaels & All Angels Church. 38, Duke Street,. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 25 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Uppermill Band

September 16 • UPPERMILL BAND 2nd Sect have vacancies for 2nd EUPHONIUM & EEb/BBb BASS PLAYER We are seeking players who demonstrate musicality, commitment and are proactive in wanting to develop their playing skills alongside a supportive team of like-minded people

Staines Brass

September 16 • Staines Brass is rebuilding. Having recently lost a few players and our MD, we're looking for people to join us as we grow. We're aiming to get back to a good mix of contests (currently 1st section) and concerts. An opportunity to find your ideal seat.

Dobcross Silver Band

September 15 • Upon our return from the National Finals, Dobcross Silver Band invite applications to join our cornet section (Position Negotiable, Excl Principal). We are looking to strengthen the section and add another committed and competent player to the ranks.

Pro Cards »

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top