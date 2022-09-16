Tredegar ready for road trips

Tredegar will head to Stroud and Amersham over the next two weeks as well as adding new high profile concerts to their 2023 diary.

Tredegar Band will keep up its busy schedule of concert appearances over the next couple of weekends.

They will appear at the Stroud Subscription Rooms on Sunday 18th September at 3.00pm before heading to Amersham on September 25th for a day of workshop tuition followed by a gala concert (3.00pm).

https://thesubrooms.co.uk/whats-on/tredegar-brass-band-414

https://amershamband.com/brass-extravaganza/

London and the Vale

The band has also confirmed two high profile events for 2023, with a concert at St Martin the Fields in June alongside French horn star Ben Goldscheider, as well taking part in the Vale of Glamorgan contemporary music festival.

There they will give the world premiere of a major new brass band work by David Roche, described by Thomas Ades as a composer who "bravely uses unusually specific melodic material in an exciting direct way".

Speaking to 4BR, MD Ian Porthouse said that Tredegar is now being approached by promoters to showcase serious brass band music to a wider audience.

"We are delighted to be back in Stroud with a programme aimed to entertain as well as reflect on current circumstances, whilst we are really thrilled to link up again with our friends at Amersham.

We hope to inspire the next generation of young talent in the workshops and then join forces for a cracking concert in the afternoon. If it is anything like our last visit then we are all going to enjoy ourselves."

Exploration

He added: "To perform as part of St Martin in the Fields' series of concerts in the heart of London is another artistic coup especially as we link up with Ben, who also made such an impact with his Proms performance this year.

All this and we are branching out again although a little closer to home for the Vale of Glamorgan Festival with an exciting musical exploration with another wonderfully innovative composer."

BBC CD boost

The band also received a further boost this week with a 4-star review of their 'Vaughan Williams on Brass' CD in the BBC Music Magazine.

Reviewer Terry Blain wrote that Martyn Brabbins' "taut direction"of 'Variations for Brass Band' elicieds playing of "impressive assurance", whilst the "perky"'Sea Songs' was a "glimpse of the Tredegar players at their strutting best".

Ross Knight's playing of the 'Tuba Concerto' was described as "mellow toned"and "extremely agile"whilst Ian Porthouse's direction of the other works was "incisive and dramatic"

https://www.classical-music.com/reviews/orchestral/vaughan-williams-on-brass/