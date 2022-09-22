                 

*
banner

News

2023 Regional test pieces announced

Works by Philip Wilby, Phil Lawrence, Rodney Newton, Stephen Bulla and Darrol Barry will face bands at the 2023 Regional Championships.

Regionals
  The set works can also be heard on the Regionals CD

Thursday, 22 September 2022

        

The test-pieces to be used at the 2023 Regional Championships were confirmed at the recent Cheltenham National Finals.

The selections were made by the Kapitol Promotions Music Panel of Dr Robert Childs, Sandy Smith, Samantha Harrison, C. Brian Buckley and John Maines.

Championship Section:


Bands wishing to book their place at the Royal Albert Hall in October next year will have to get to grips with 'Red Priest', written in homage as a 'Concerto to Vivaldi' by composer Philip Wilby.

Inspired by the life of the composer known as 'il Prete Rosso' it captures what Wilby calls his 'musical spirit' with direct and indirect quotes from some of his most famous works as well as associations to his Venetian life.

First Section:


Philip Lawrence's 'A Day in the Life of a Knight' is inspired by what seems to be either an ordinary, or extraordinary 24 hours in the life of a 'star' knight competing in a medieval jousting tournament.

He arrives to capture the hand of a fair princess by vanquishing rival competitors, before showing himself also to be something of star on the dance floor with her in the evening reception.

After declaring his undying love, he heads off the next morning to battle a dragon, which he soon dispatches in time to make it back for the wedding.

Second Section:


Rodney Newton's 'The Pilgrim's Progress' draws its inspiration from John Bunyan's celebrated Christian allegory written in 1678 as well as Eric Ball's setting of Bunyan's 'Pilgrim's Hymn'.

Written in 2003 (the centenary of Ball's birth), the composer has crafted a set of variations, each outlining a chapter in the Pilgrim's journey to the Celestial City. The work is dedicated to Bandmaster Stephen Cobb and The International Staff Band of The Salvation Army.

Third Section:


Written in 1992, Stephen Bulla's 'Chorale and Toccata' is a two-movement work based on a 16th century Palestrina choral known as 'Victory' whose words are sung as "The strife is o'er, the battle done; The victory of life is won;"

The composer offers his exploration as a slow introductory chorale followed by a technically challenging toccata.

Fourth Section:


Darrol Barry's 'Hungerford Town' celebrates the history as well as places found in the pretty Berkshire market town.

The work opens with 'The Black Prince', inspired by John O'Gaunt who was the local lord of the manor, followed by 'The Coach Road' the town's main commercial artery and its connection to London.

The tranquil beauty of 'Saint Lawrence's Church' gives way to a celebratory march, 'The Bear' inspired by the town's most famous pub.

Regional CD


The Regional CD release with performances of all the works can be purchased at:
https://www.worldofbrass.com/101893

Inspired by the life of the composer known as 'il Prete Rosso' it captures what Wilby calls his 'musical spirit' with direct and indirect quotes from some of his most famous works as well as associations to his Venetian life4BR

To purchase:

Championship Section: Red Priest (Philip Wilby)
Publisher: Prima Vista Musikk
https://www.worldofbrass.com/pvm200a

First Section: A Day in the Life of a Knight
Publisher: Prima Vista Musikk
https://www.worldofbrass.com/pvm026a-a-day-in-the-life-of-a-knight-brass-band

Second Section: A Pilgrim's Progess
Publisher: Prima Vista Musikk
https://www.worldofbrass.com/pvm081a-the-pilgrims-progress-brass-band

Third Section: Chorale and Toccata (Stephen Bulla)
Publisher: De Haske
https://www.worldofbrass.com/dhp0920454030-chorale-and-toccata-brass-band

Fourth Section: Hungerford Town (Darrol Barry)
Publisher: Prima Vista Musikk
https://www.worldofbrass.com/m050085836-hungerford-town-brass-band

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBE

BBE offers public support for Foundation work

September 22 • You can now help support the Brass Foundation work undertaken by Brass Bands England.

NYBBGB

Still time to audition for National Youth Bands

September 22 • You still have the opportunity to audition for the National Youth and National Childrens' Bands of Great Britain via the RNCM in Manchester.

Regionals

2023 Regional test pieces announced

September 22 • Works by Philip Wilby, Phil Lawrence, Rodney Newton, Stephen Bulla and Darrol Barry will face bands at the 2023 Regional Championships.

Regent Brass

New voice to spearhead Regent musical perspective

September 22 • Regent Brass has appointed the talented Franklin Onyeso as its new Composer in Residence.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS -

Saturday 24 September • St. Michaels & All Angels Church. 38, Duke Street,. Wigan WN1 2BJ

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - St George's Hall Bradford

Sunday 25 September • Bridge St, Bradford BD1 1JT

Boarshurst Silver Band -

Sunday 25 September • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Dobcross Silver Band - The Lindley Band

Sunday 25 September • Dobcross Band and Social Club. Platt Lane, Dobcross, . Oldham OL3 5AD

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Octagon Theatre Yeovil

Saturday 1 October • The Octagon Theatre. Hendford. Yeovil. Somerset BA20 1UX

Vacancies »

Chadderton Band

September 21 • Chadderton Band is a non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are a friendly band and welcome all players of any age and ability on all sections of the band. Please come along and meet the band you will be very welcomed.

Northallerton Silver Band

September 21 • We are looking for a new Musical Director for our cheerful, committed, non-contesting band which has a busy engagement list. We are looking for an inspiring MD who will make the most of our talents.

Skipton Brass

September 20 • Skipton Brass are looking to fill our lower brass section in the Euphonium and Trombone regions. Sadly, due to people moving, these seats are now free, and we are keen to fill them. We have a sensible local programme of events throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Michael Bennett

BSc, RNCM (Perf)
Performer, Composer, Arranger, Teacher

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top