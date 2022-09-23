                 

2023 Regional dates confirmed

All the qualification action for Cheltenham and London 2023 is over a busy four weekend period next year.

Regionals
  It all kicks off on the weekend of the 25th and 26th February

Friday, 23 September 2022

        

It has been confirmed that the series of seven Regional Championship contests and Scottish Championship will take place over four consecutive weekends in February and March 2023.

It will all kick off at The Core, Corby on the 25th and 26th February for the Midlands Regional Championships. The Fourth Section contest will return to the venue on Saturday March 4th.

On Sunday 26th February all five sections of the North West Regional Championships will take place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

The following weekend (4th & 5th March) all the focus will be on Huddersfield as the Yorkshire Regional Championships take place at its Town Hall.

Busiest

The busiest weekend will be the 11th & 12th March.

Torquay's Riviera Centre will host the West of England Regional Championships, as the event returns to its traditional home.

Also taking place that weekend will be the action at Durham's Gala Theatre for the North of England event and at the Scottish Championship at Perth Concert Hall.

Final weekend

The final weekend (18th & 19th March) sees the action at Swansea's Brangwyn Hall for the Welsh Regional Championships with the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships taking place at Stevenage's Arts & Leisure Centre.

Schedule


Midlands Regional Championships:
The Core, Corby
25th February: Sections 2 and 1
26th February: Sections 3 and Championship
4th March: Section 4
www.mabbc.org

North West Regional Championships:
Winter Gardens, Blackpool
26th February: All sections
www.northwestbrassbands.org.uk

Yorkshire Regional Championships
Huddersfield Town Hall
4th March: Sections 4, 1 and 2
5th March: Sections 3 and Championship
www.regional-contest.org.uk/yorkshire

West of England Regional Championships
Riviera International Centre, Torquay
11th March: Sections, 4, 3 and 1
12th March: Sections 2 and Championship
www.webba.org.uk

Scottish Championships
Perth Concert Hall, Perth
11th March: Sections 2 ,3 and 1
12th March: Sections 4, 4B and Championship
www.sbba.org.uk

North of England Regional Championships
11th March: Sections, 4, 3 and 1
12th March: Sections 2 and Championship
www.noebrassband.co.uk

Welsh Regional Championships
Brangwyn Hall, Swansea
18th March: Sections 3, 2 and 1
19th March: Sections 4 and Championship
www.wrbbc.co.uk

London & Southern Counties Regional Championships
Arts & Leisure Centre, Stevenage
18th March: Sections 4 and 1
19th March: Sections 3, 2 and Championship
www.regional-contest.org.uk/lsc

        

