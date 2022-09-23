2023 Regional dates confirmed

All the qualification action for Cheltenham and London 2023 is over a busy four weekend period next year.

It has been confirmed that the series of seven Regional Championship contests and Scottish Championship will take place over four consecutive weekends in February and March 2023.

It will all kick off at The Core, Corby on the 25th and 26th February for the Midlands Regional Championships. The Fourth Section contest will return to the venue on Saturday March 4th.

On Sunday 26th February all five sections of the North West Regional Championships will take place at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

The following weekend (4th & 5th March) all the focus will be on Huddersfield as the Yorkshire Regional Championships take place at its Town Hall.

Busiest

The busiest weekend will be the 11th & 12th March.

Torquay's Riviera Centre will host the West of England Regional Championships, as the event returns to its traditional home.

Also taking place that weekend will be the action at Durham's Gala Theatre for the North of England event and at the Scottish Championship at Perth Concert Hall.

Final weekend

The final weekend (18th & 19th March) sees the action at Swansea's Brangwyn Hall for the Welsh Regional Championships with the London & Southern Counties Regional Championships taking place at Stevenage's Arts & Leisure Centre.

Schedule



Midlands Regional Championships:

The Core, Corby

25th February: Sections 2 and 1

26th February: Sections 3 and Championship

4th March: Section 4

www.mabbc.org



North West Regional Championships:

Winter Gardens, Blackpool

26th February: All sections

www.northwestbrassbands.org.uk

Yorkshire Regional Championships

Huddersfield Town Hall

4th March: Sections 4, 1 and 2

5th March: Sections 3 and Championship

www.regional-contest.org.uk/yorkshire

West of England Regional Championships

Riviera International Centre, Torquay

11th March: Sections, 4, 3 and 1

12th March: Sections 2 and Championship

www.webba.org.uk

Scottish Championships

Perth Concert Hall, Perth

11th March: Sections 2 ,3 and 1

12th March: Sections 4, 4B and Championship

www.sbba.org.uk

North of England Regional Championships

11th March: Sections, 4, 3 and 1

12th March: Sections 2 and Championship

www.noebrassband.co.uk

Welsh Regional Championships

Brangwyn Hall, Swansea

18th March: Sections 3, 2 and 1

19th March: Sections 4 and Championship

www.wrbbc.co.uk

London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Arts & Leisure Centre, Stevenage

18th March: Sections 4 and 1

19th March: Sections 3, 2 and Championship

www.regional-contest.org.uk/lsc