Farr home and away for free

The Besson horn star will provide a free masterclass for people in Australia and around the world as part of a new initiative.

Own Farr
  Owen Farr will lead the first free masterclass

Friday, 23 September 2022

        

An exciting new on-line initiative will see leading international brass stars offer free on-line masterclasses which will be open to players of all ages and abilities.

Skunkworks Community in Australia has linked up with the Band Association of New South Wales and the Victorian Bands' League to features artists from both the professional orchestral world and leading brass bands as well as retailers.

Farr start

It will start with Besson artist Owen Farr on Sunday 25th September (6.00pm local time/GMT +10 hours)

Also included in the schedule will be artists from the Auckland Philharmonia, Sydney and Melbourne Symphony Orchestras, Cory, Black Dyke and Foden's Bands, as well as sessions by WindCraft Repair and Hal Leonard — Australia.

Virtuosi players such as Brett Baker, David Thornton Katrina Marzella and Tom Hutchinson will join the likes of Josh Rogan, Tim Buzbee, Greg Spence Emma Scoll and Richard Shirley.

The first masterclass takes place on Sunday 25th September.

Register

People can register for as many free sessions as you like at: https://skunkworkscommunity.com/2022-online-master-class

The initiative is sponsored by Eastman Winds, Denis Wick Products, Hal Leonard — Australia, WindCraft Repair, Ozwinds Brass and Woodwind, Fine Music, and the NSW Government through Create NSW.

        

