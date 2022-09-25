                 

Welsh youth to reunite for 40th anniversary

The 40th anniversary of the National Youth Band of Wales will be marked by a special celebratory concert next month.

NYBBWALES
  The band celebrates its 40th anniversary this year

Sunday, 25 September 2022

        

The 40th Anniversary Reunion Concert of the National Youth Brass Band of Wales will take place in Cardiff in October.

The national brass band ensemble gave its inaugural concert in August 1982 under the baton of founding Artistic Director, Edward Gregson, with former alumni celebrating the milestone at on Saturday 22nd October at the Dora Stoutzker Hall at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama (6.45pm).

Gregson at helm

Edward Gregson will return to the podium for the event alongside Dr Robert Childs with the band performing a wide variety of works that have featured in its progressive programming over the last 40 years — including 'Connotations' and 'Vivat Regina' by William Mathias, both of which were featured in the inaugural concert.

Further details will be announced in the coming weeks with ticketing arrangements.

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Wales

