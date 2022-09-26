Report & Result: 2022 Blackburn & Darwen March & Hymn Tune

Besses Boys take the honours and prize money with their march and hymn tune excellence.

Besses Boys Band conducted by James Holt claimed the £750 first prize at the rearranged Blackburn & Darwen March & Hymn Tune contest on the weekend.

Although the weather had a little bit of autumnal chill in the air, the excellent organisation, friendly atmosphere and refreshments and good playing from all seven competitors made for a warm hearted day.

Difficult task

Adjudicator Andrea Price had the difficult task of separating the bands, with Besses taking the title from Mossley as their march performance of 'Knight Templar' took precedence when the overall total was equal.

The band also performed the hymn tune 'Abide with Me', with their youngster Sophie Holt was presented with the Youngest Player Award

Mossley had to be content with second place although it did come with £400 in prize money thanks to their 'Best Hymn' rendition of 'Dear Lord & Father of Mankind' and their 'Best Soloist' award, with third place and £300 going to Freckleton.

The event saw seven bands take part with the non-podium finishers all receiving £250, with the prizes presented by the local Mayor of Darwen and Blackburn and with further entertainment provided by Blackburn & Darwen's Junior Band and the local Town Crier.

Result:



Adjudicator: Andrea Price

March + Hymn = Total

1. Besses Boys: 1+2 = 3*

2. Mossley: 2+1 = 3

3. Freckleton: 3+3 = 6

4. Golborne: 4+4 = 8

5. Eagley: 5+5 = 10

6. Eccleston: 6+7 = 13*

7. Hoover Bolton: 7+6 = 13

*March placing takes precedence

Best Soloist: Principal cornet (Mossley)

Youngest Player: Sophie Holt of Besses Boys