New additions give Littleport big boost

A new conductor and a raft of new signings have given Littleport Brass a timely boost ahead of the autumn contest season.

Littleport Brass has announced several new additions to the ranks as they prepare for the forthcoming Leicester Brass Band Association Contest in November.





Signings

The highly experienced David Lenton takes the soprano seat, with his daughter Vicky joining the band on solo cornet, where she is joined by Kate Collins Rice who has just moved to the area.

The cornet section is further boosted by students Joe Turner and Bryony Allen on the back row.



Following Dexter Speed reluctantly leaving the solo horn role to concentrate on forthcoming exams, Kim Heaver moves up to take on the position, with Sarah Green moving to first horn and Clara Townsend joining the section. All this and Steve Biggs comes in on second trombone.

Delighted

MD Ian Johnson told 4BR: "I'm delighted that these players have chosen to join Littleport where we work as a happy team whilst always putting musicality first."

Band Chairperson, Sue Peacock added: "After a very difficult start to the year, we finished the Area contest with a credible result. However, the appointment of Ian marks a new era for the band.

Rehearsals are going very well and feedback from recent concerts confirms that we are making great progress."

She added: "Player spirits are high and reflect an optimistic future with the boost of our new signings, and especially with our younger players."