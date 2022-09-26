                 

rooms4groups launches brass band partnership

The leading brass band group hotel provider has linked up with Brass Bands England to benefit member bands.

rooms4groups
  The partnership hopes to provide hotel benefits for BBE member bands

Monday, 26 September 2022

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced a new partnership with hotel accommodation provider, rooms4groups.

In addition to supporting BBE's Brass Band Conference as the headline sponsor, rooms4groups is now their recommended hotel provider for its members.

Excited

Speaking about the partnership, Maria Turley — Allerton, Managing Director of rooms4groups, said: "We are excited to be working so closely with BBE.

It means a lot for us to have an official partnership after working with so many bands for so long across the banding world."

In response, Kenny Crookston, CEO of Brass Bands England, commented: "After working closely with the rooms4groups team for the European Brass Band Festival, we know first-hand the fantastic service and savings they provide.

The BBE team is delighted that rooms4groups recognises the importance of our annual conference within the brass band calendar."

Hotel provider

rooms4groups provides hotel accommodation services for group hotel bookings, with the aim of saving time and money providing hassle free hotel deals for brass bands.

They have enjoyed long term links to numerous bands that have taken part in the National Championship Finals at both Cheltenham and the Royal Albert Hall, British Open, European Championships and Brass in Concert.

It means a lot for us to have an official partnership after working with so many bands for so long across the banding worldrooms4groups

Find out more

Brass Bands England members can find out more about rooms4groups offer by visiting the BBE website, sending a direct enquiry to bookings@rooms4groups.co.uk or meeting the rooms4groups team in person at the BBE Brass Band Conference in Sale on Saturday 22nd October.

        

