Countdown to Bolsover

Brass bands get another worldwide broadcast boost in Bolsover this weekend.

The Bolsover Festival of Brass contest will take place this weekend at Shirebrook Academy in Derbyshire, with the competitor' performances boosted in profile by being live-broadcast around the banding world.

Thanks to the support of headline sponsor Warwick Music Group and the excellent facilities provided on the Academy site, the bands will be able to provide plenty of great music making.

Bands will be putting their finishing touches to their performances this week, with Iwan Fox and Chris Thomas of 4BR and Brass Band World presenting the action over the two days, with interviews with performers and guests.

There will also be special gest as well as Denis Wick ambassador and euph star David Thornton giving a special recital performance.

Action

Saturday 1st October (noon start) sees the Fourth and Third Sections take place, followed on Sunday 2nd October (10.00am start) by the Second, First and Championship Sections, all with generous prize funds and with the connection for the leading qualifying band in the Championship Section to gain an invitation to the British Open Spring Festival.

Venue:



Shirebrook Academy

Common Lane

Shirebrook

Derbyshire

NG20 8QF

For further details go to: https://bolsoverfestivals.com/

Tickets are available on the day on the door and are £10 Adult and £8 Concessions (under 16 and over 60). Free entry for children under 5.

Saturday 1st October:

Fourth Section:

Theatre

Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman

Start: 12.00 noon

Results: 2.45pm approx

1. Whitwell (Rob Deakin) — 12.00 noon

2. Matlock (Chris Banks) — 12.30pm

3. Newark Town (Gary Wyatt) — 1.00pm

4. Syston Band (Colin Jones) — 1.30pm

5. Littleborough Brass (Ashley Higgins) — 2.00pm





Third Section:

Theatre

Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman

Start: 3.30pm

Results: 6.15pm approx

1. Whitworth Vale & Healey (Alan Widdop) — 3.30pm

2. Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell) — 4.00pm

3. Rode Hall Silver (Neil Butler) — 4.30pm

4. Bakewell Silver (Sarah Fellows) — 5.00pm

5. Ireland Colliery Chesterfield (Sam Johnston) — 5.30pm





Sunday 2nd October:

Second Section:

Theatre

Adjudicator: David Hirst

Start: 10.00am

Results: 11.45am approx

1. Shirebrook Miners Welfare (Ben Hewlett-Davies) — 10.00am

2. City of Cambridge (Philip Fisher) — 10.30am

3. BD1 Brass (Jonathan Bates) — 11.00am





First Section:

Theatre

Adjudicator: Roger Webster

Start: 12.30pm

Results: 6.15pm

1. Old Silkstone (George Newbould) — 12.30pm

2. Stannington (Sam Fisher) — 1.00pm

3. Longridge (Mark Peacock) — 1.30pm

4. Silk Brass (Tony Wyatt) — 2.00pm

5. Chapeltown Silver (Colum O'Shea) — 2.30pm

6. Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathan Mott) — 3.00pm

7. SPAL Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford) — 3.30pm

8. South Yorkshire Police (John Davis) — 4.00pm

9. Rolls Royce Derby (Graham Cardwell) — 4.30pm

10. Staffordshire (Craig Williams) — 5.00pm

11. York Railway Institute (David Lancaster) — 5.30pm





Championship Section:

Sports Hall

Adjudicator: Alan Morrison

Start: 10.00am

Results: Approx 5.45pm

1. Unite the Union (Jonathan Beatty) — 10.00am

2. Newstead Brass (David Holling) — 10.30am

3. Stannington (Sam Fisher) — 11.00am

4. Roberts Bakery (Paul Lovatt Cooper) — 11.30am

5. Enderby (Stephen Phillips) — Noon

6. Chapeltown Silver Band (Colum O'Shea) — 12.30am

7. Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathan Mott) — 1.00pm

Break

8. Wardle Anderson Brass (Brad McCulloch) — 2.00pm

9. South Yorkshire Police (John Davis) — 2.30pm

10. Staffordshire (Craig Williams) — 3.00pm

11. Derwent Brass (Jack Capstaff) — 3.30pm

12. Longridge (Mark Peacock) — 4.00pm

13. Brunel Brass (Daniel Hall) — 4.30pm

14. Skelmanthorpe (Martin Heartfield) — 5.00pm