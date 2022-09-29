                 

*
banner

News

Minor tweaks to Wychavon schedule

There have been a couple of amendments to the running orders and a change of adjudicator for the Wychavon Festival of Brass

Wychavon
  The Wychavon Festival of Brass takes place at the end of October

Thursday, 29 September 2022

        

There have been some minor tweaks to the timetable for the forthcoming Wychavon Festival of Brass Championship which takes place on Saturday 29th October at the De Montfort School in Evesham.

British Open link

20 bands will take to the stage in the Championships Section to try and tickle the fancy of adjudicator Philip Harper with their entertainment programmes and lay claim to the £1000 first prize and Evesham Town Cup.

The contest's link to the British Open Championships will see the highest placed band not already qualified for the Spring Festival, gain an invitation to compete at the Senior Trophy in May.

Sections

The First Section (which will now be judged by Nicholas Garman) sees a field of 14 bands hoping to lay claim to the £750 first prize and Roger Spragg Festival Cup, whilst 12 now take to the stage in the Second Section with their eyes on securing the top prize of £500.

£400 and £300 top awards are on offer in the Third and Fourth Section which will run after each other and have attracted healthy fields of 13 and 7 competitors respectively.

Performance timing may vary throughout the day.

Draws:


Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Phillip Harper
Start: 9.30am

1. Verwood Concert Brass (Kevin Smith) — 9.30am
2. Newstead Brass* (David Holling) — 10.00am
3. Wantage Band (Paul Holland) — 10.30am
4. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) (Christopher Bond) — 11.00am
5. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas) — 11.30am
6. Amersham Band (Paul Fisher) — Noon
7. Milton Keynes Brass* (Jonathan Mott) — 12.30pm

Comfort Break

8. Johnstone Band* (Mark Good) — 1.30pm
9. Tylorstown (Gary Davies) — 2.00pm
10. Langley* (Cliff Parker) — 2.30pm
11. Lydbrook* (TBC) — 3.00pm
12. Kidlington Concert Brass* (Duncan Wilson) — 3.30pm
13. City of Bradford (Jonathan Bates) — 4.00pm
14. Jackfield* (Ryan Richards) — 4.30pm

Comfort Break

15. Tongwynlais Temperance (TBC) — 5.30pm
16. Ebbw Valley Brass* (Gareth Ritter) — 6.00pm
17. Filton Concert Brass (TBC) — 6.30pm
18. Hucknall & Linby MC Brass* (Paul Whyley) — 7.00pm
19. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson) — 7.30pm
20. Enderby (Stephen Phillips) — 8.00pm

* Eligible for Spring Festival qualification


First Section:

Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman
Start: 10.30am

1. Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathan Mott) — 10.30am
2. City of Bristol (Craig Roberts) — 11.00am
3. Hebdon Bridge (Christopher Binns) — 11.30am
4. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock) — Noon
5. Langley (Cliff Parker) — 12.30pm
6. Wantage Concert Brass (Neil Brownless) — 1.00pm
7. Regent Brass (Alan Duguid) — 1.30pm

Comfort Break

8. Bedworth Brass (Keith Leonard) — 2.30pm
9. Markham & District (Jayne Thomas) — 3.00pm
10. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter) — 3.30pm
11. Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse) — 4.00pm
12. Haydock Band (Mark Quinn) — 4.30pm
13. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson) — 5.00pm
14. SPAL Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford) — 5.30pm


Second Section:

Adjudicator: Steve Sykes
Start: 10.00am

1. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock) — 10.00am
2. Saint Sebastian Wokingham (John Watts) — 10.30am
3. Stourport Brass (Oliver Wilson) — 11.00am
4. Weston Brass (TBC) — 11.30am
5. Avonbank (Colin Herbert) — Noon
6. Ratby Cooperative Mid (Gary Perrin) — 12.30pm
7. BD1 Brass (Jonathan Bates) — 1.00pm

Comfort Break

8. Abertillery Town (Alun Williams) — 2.00pm
9. Downton Band (Paul Williams) — 2.30pm
10. Wantage Concert Brass (Neil Brownless) — 3.00pm
11. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker) — 3.30pm
12. Harborough Band (Brad Turnbill) — 4.00pm


Third Section:

Adjudicator: James Holt
Start: 9.30am

1. Stourport (Oliver Wilson) — 9.30am
2. City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali) — 10.00am
3. Towcester Studio (Peter Wain) — 10.30pm
4. Ratby Cooperative Mid Band (Gary Perrin) — 11.00am
5. Ynyshir (Carol Flannary-Davies) — 11.30am
6. Cheltenham Silver (Adrian Jowett) — Noon
7. Regent Community Brass (Simon Tong) — 12.30pm

Comfort Break

8. Arrow Valley Brass (Ashley Buxton) — 1.30pm
9. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker) — 2.00pm
10. Lyndley Town (Thomas Dunne) — 2.30pm
11. Ocean Brass (Andy Wareham) — 3.00pm
12. Cross Keys Silver (Sion Jones) — 3.30pm
13. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford) — 4.00pm


Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: James Holt
Following Third Section
Start: 5.30pm

1. Wantage Academy (Nikki Jones) — 5.30pm
2. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford) — 6.00pm
3. Cross Keys Silver (Sion Jones) — 6.30pm
4. Red Admiral Band (Stuart Barton) — 7.00pm
5. Blaenavon Town (Christian Jenkins) — 7.30pm
6. Putney & Wimbledon (Sam Topp) — 8.00pm
7. Malvern Hills District Brass (Chris License) — 8.30pm

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cory

Cory launch final of Composition Competition

September 29 • You can enjoy the quartet of entries from the comfort of home — and then vote for your favourite in this year's competition.

miner

Brass cooperation brings mining tribute to dark cathedral life

September 29 • the cooperation band, Wallace Collection and Renfrew Burgh Band will join forces for an immersive musical celebration of the Scottish mining industry amid the pillars of Glasgow Cathedral.

Malcolm Arnold

Malcolm Arnold Festival to feature trumpet concerto

September 29 • The forthcoming Malcolm Arnold Festival will feature both his trumpet concerto and all his iconic dances...

Conductors

Conductors' Association keen to say hello

September 29 • If you want to find out more about the Brass Band Conductors' Assocation then why not meet up with them on their forthcoming travels.

What's on »

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Octagon Theatre Yeovil

Saturday 1 October • The Octagon Theatre. Hendford. Yeovil. Somerset BA20 1UX

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Albany Theatre Coventry

Sunday 2 October • Albany Road, Coventry CV5 6JQ

Contest: Bolsover Festival of Brass

Sunday 2 October • Heritage High School, Clowne, Chesterfield S43 4QG

Boarshurst Silver Band - Phoenix Brass

Sunday 2 October • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 7 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

East London Brass

September 28 • East London Brass is looking for a new principal cornet. We're a friendly and ambitious band and would love to welcome a great player who knows how to lead, inspire and enjoy themselves!

Cheltenham Silver Band

September 28 • Cheltenham Silver Band are looking for a kit player/percussionist. We are a 3rd section contesting band with an exciting programme of performances and contests. We are a friendly and supportive band with a strong academy and regular social events.

Stape Silver Band

September 28 • We are looking for a new Musical Director for our friendly, family oriented band based in Pickering, North Yorkshire. We are looking for an inspiring MD who will help grow, improve and develop the band.

Pro Cards »

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top