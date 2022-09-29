Minor tweaks to Wychavon schedule

There have been a couple of amendments to the running orders and a change of adjudicator for the Wychavon Festival of Brass

There have been some minor tweaks to the timetable for the forthcoming Wychavon Festival of Brass Championship which takes place on Saturday 29th October at the De Montfort School in Evesham.

20 bands will take to the stage in the Championships Section to try and tickle the fancy of adjudicator Philip Harper with their entertainment programmes and lay claim to the £1000 first prize and Evesham Town Cup.

The contest's link to the British Open Championships will see the highest placed band not already qualified for the Spring Festival, gain an invitation to compete at the Senior Trophy in May.

Sections

The First Section (which will now be judged by Nicholas Garman) sees a field of 14 bands hoping to lay claim to the £750 first prize and Roger Spragg Festival Cup, whilst 12 now take to the stage in the Second Section with their eyes on securing the top prize of £500.

£400 and £300 top awards are on offer in the Third and Fourth Section which will run after each other and have attracted healthy fields of 13 and 7 competitors respectively.

Performance timing may vary throughout the day.

Draws:





Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Phillip Harper

Start: 9.30am

1. Verwood Concert Brass (Kevin Smith) — 9.30am

2. Newstead Brass* (David Holling) — 10.00am

3. Wantage Band (Paul Holland) — 10.30am

4. City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) (Christopher Bond) — 11.00am

5. Blackburn & Darwen (Daniel Thomas) — 11.30am

6. Amersham Band (Paul Fisher) — Noon

7. Milton Keynes Brass* (Jonathan Mott) — 12.30pm

Comfort Break

8. Johnstone Band* (Mark Good) — 1.30pm

9. Tylorstown (Gary Davies) — 2.00pm

10. Langley* (Cliff Parker) — 2.30pm

11. Lydbrook* (TBC) — 3.00pm

12. Kidlington Concert Brass* (Duncan Wilson) — 3.30pm

13. City of Bradford (Jonathan Bates) — 4.00pm

14. Jackfield* (Ryan Richards) — 4.30pm

Comfort Break

15. Tongwynlais Temperance (TBC) — 5.30pm

16. Ebbw Valley Brass* (Gareth Ritter) — 6.00pm

17. Filton Concert Brass (TBC) — 6.30pm

18. Hucknall & Linby MC Brass* (Paul Whyley) — 7.00pm

19. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson) — 7.30pm

20. Enderby (Stephen Phillips) — 8.00pm

* Eligible for Spring Festival qualification





First Section:

Adjudicator: Nicholas Garman

Start: 10.30am

1. Milton Keynes Brass (Jonathan Mott) — 10.30am

2. City of Bristol (Craig Roberts) — 11.00am

3. Hebdon Bridge (Christopher Binns) — 11.30am

4. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock) — Noon

5. Langley (Cliff Parker) — 12.30pm

6. Wantage Concert Brass (Neil Brownless) — 1.00pm

7. Regent Brass (Alan Duguid) — 1.30pm

Comfort Break

8. Bedworth Brass (Keith Leonard) — 2.30pm

9. Markham & District (Jayne Thomas) — 3.00pm

10. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter) — 3.30pm

11. Marsden Silver (Andrew Lofthouse) — 4.00pm

12. Haydock Band (Mark Quinn) — 4.30pm

13. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson) — 5.00pm

14. SPAL Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford) — 5.30pm





Second Section:

Adjudicator: Steve Sykes

Start: 10.00am

1. Audley Brass (Tom Hancock) — 10.00am

2. Saint Sebastian Wokingham (John Watts) — 10.30am

3. Stourport Brass (Oliver Wilson) — 11.00am

4. Weston Brass (TBC) — 11.30am

5. Avonbank (Colin Herbert) — Noon

6. Ratby Cooperative Mid (Gary Perrin) — 12.30pm

7. BD1 Brass (Jonathan Bates) — 1.00pm

Comfort Break

8. Abertillery Town (Alun Williams) — 2.00pm

9. Downton Band (Paul Williams) — 2.30pm

10. Wantage Concert Brass (Neil Brownless) — 3.00pm

11. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker) — 3.30pm

12. Harborough Band (Brad Turnbill) — 4.00pm





Third Section:

Adjudicator: James Holt

Start: 9.30am

1. Stourport (Oliver Wilson) — 9.30am

2. City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali) — 10.00am

3. Towcester Studio (Peter Wain) — 10.30pm

4. Ratby Cooperative Mid Band (Gary Perrin) — 11.00am

5. Ynyshir (Carol Flannary-Davies) — 11.30am

6. Cheltenham Silver (Adrian Jowett) — Noon

7. Regent Community Brass (Simon Tong) — 12.30pm

Comfort Break

8. Arrow Valley Brass (Ashley Buxton) — 1.30pm

9. Gwaun Cae Gurwen (Alex Parker) — 2.00pm

10. Lyndley Town (Thomas Dunne) — 2.30pm

11. Ocean Brass (Andy Wareham) — 3.00pm

12. Cross Keys Silver (Sion Jones) — 3.30pm

13. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford) — 4.00pm





Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: James Holt

Following Third Section

Start: 5.30pm

1. Wantage Academy (Nikki Jones) — 5.30pm

2. Wem Jubilee (Cathy Rutherford) — 6.00pm

3. Cross Keys Silver (Sion Jones) — 6.30pm

4. Red Admiral Band (Stuart Barton) — 7.00pm

5. Blaenavon Town (Christian Jenkins) — 7.30pm

6. Putney & Wimbledon (Sam Topp) — 8.00pm

7. Malvern Hills District Brass (Chris License) — 8.30pm