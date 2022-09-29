Haverhill adds to Albert Hall line-up

New additions add to the ranks of Haverhill Band as they prepare for their Albert Hall National Final appearance.

As Haverhill Silver Band prepare for their debut appearance at the Royal Albert Hall National Finals next month, they welcome two new players to the ranks to bolster their challenge.

The experienced duo of Trevor Foster (horn) and Graham Patterson (Bb bass) join the band, whilst the experienced David Aves moves from horn to baritone.

Experience

Trevor is a stalwart in the banding world known especially for his time with Aveley and other London bands such as Newham, Medway and Beacontree. He has also ventured north in his playing career to guest with the likes of Grimethorpe, Hammonds, Yorkshire Imps and YBS.

Graham began playing euphonium but soon found his niche on tuba. He has also played with numerous bands including Enderby, GUS and Redbridge.

Speaking about the moves, Musical Director Paul Filby told 4BR: "Having experienced players like Trevor and Graham is a great boost ahead of the Albert Hall.

They are also so enthused by what we do here, whilst Dave simply shows time and again what a fantastic bandsman he is."