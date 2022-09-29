70 not out and counting

Robin Mills has just celebrated 70 years of fantastic musical service to the Shirley Band.

The 78-year-old plays second cornet as well as being the librarian and met his wife Chris in the band. During his tenure, he has also enjoyed have his sister, a father-in-law, two brothers-in-law, an uncle, a niece and three cousins all play alongside him too.

Looking forward

For many years he has proudly played 'The Last Post' for the local Armistice and has enjoyed innumerable highlights in his career — from tours to contests. Robin is now looking forward the band's promotion to the Championship Section in 2023

He told 4BR: "I joined the now defunct Shirley Junior Band in 1952, aged 8, and received my first cornet in an old leather case. I feel that for me, learning to read music and learning to play an instrument was one of the best things I could have done with my life."

Shirley Band has been a huge part of my life and I feel privileged to have been part of it for so long Robin Mills

Integral part

Robin has been an integral part of the band ever since and added: "I began playing the flugel horn when I was around 18 and continued with it for over 50 years, apart from short breaks.

A couple of years ago I moved back onto cornet and have enjoyed myself ever since. Shirley Band has been a huge part of my life and I feel privileged to have been part of it for so long."