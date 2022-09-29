Brass cooperation brings mining tribute to dark cathedral life

the cooperation band, Wallace Collection and Renfrew Burgh Band will join forces for an immersive musical celebration of the Scottish mining industry amid the pillars of Glasgow Cathedral.

The cooperation band is to join forces with Renfrew Burgh Band and The Wallace Collection ensemble for a special interactive performance of 'De Profundis' as part of the critically acclaimed Glasgow Cathedral Festival.

Set in the breathtaking crepuscular surroundings of Glasgow's medieval cathedral it sees members of the three ensembles scattered throughout Scotland's largest place of worship, which was built between 1136 and 1484 AD.

Immersive

However, the occasion is very much an immersive secular rather than religious celebration — paying a night time tribute to the lives and culture of the Scottish mining industry and its workers.

Accompanied by narrators and atmospheric electronics to fill the murky gloom it brings an evocative experience to bear for listeners as they move between the cathedral's pillars.

It takes place on Saturday 1st October at 9.00pm and lasts for one hour.

Atmosphere

A spokesperson for the bands told 4BR: "This is like no other brass band performance, with players scattered around the magnificent Cathedral.

The building itself is very much an integral part of the experience, bringing a very different atmosphere to the music and drawing you in."

More information

More information and tickets available online here:

https://www.gcfestival.com/events#/event9

Saturday 1st October

9pm

Glasgow Cathedral

Tickets £18 / £7