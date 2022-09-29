                 

*
banner

News

Cory launch final of Composition Competition

You can enjoy the quartet of entries from the comfort of home — and then vote for your favourite in this year's competition.

Cory
  You can hear the works from the four finalists on consecutive nights from 3rd October

Thursday, 29 September 2022

        

Philip Harper has launched the final of the 2022 Cory Band Composition Competition.

In partnership with the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama (RWCMD) and sponsor New Moon Insurance, four special feature broadcasts of the shortlisted works will be undertaken by the band starting on Monday 3rd October.

Finalists

A new approach has been used for the fifth running of the competition, with Cory working their way through 30 worldwide entrants earlier this year before recording the chosen finalists at the RWCMD.

The four are: 'Dance with the Brass Tonight' (Katerina Horka — Czech Republic); 'Reminiscence' (Hendrik de Boer — The Netherlands); 'The Tortoise and the Hare' (Ben Fuller — USA) and 'Aspects of the Sky' (Hans Loirs — France).

Over the course of four days from Monday 3rd October, each will be released across Cory's social media channels, after which the public will be invited to vote for their favourite.

The competition judges, composer Liz Lane, Cory Band's Musical Consultant Nigel Seaman, and Musical Director Philip Harper, will also be on hand to add their voices, with the winner announced on Monday 10th October.

Schedule

Monday 3rd October: Dance with the Brass Tonight (Katerina Horka — Czech Republic)
Tuesday 4th October: Reminiscence (Hendrik de Boer — The Netherlands)
Wednesday 5th October: The Tortoise and the Hare (Ben Fuller — USA)
Thursday 6th October: Aspects of the Sky (Hans Loirs — France)

New music

Speaking about the competition, Philip Harper said: "It's one of our most important objectives at Cory Band to encourage the creation of new music and I'm delighted to be able to bring this competition back to our schedule in a new way.

One of the positives that came from our development of our on-line presence in recent years means that the Cory Band reached over 50,000 Facebook followers, and this competition enables us to engage with them around the world."

The diverse shortlisted finalists bring something new and fresh to the table, and each broadcast includes an interview with them so viewers can get to know them as well as their musicPhilip Harper

Interviews

He added: "The diverse shortlisted finalists bring something new and fresh to the table, and each broadcast includes an interview with them so viewers can get to know them as well as their music."

Sponsors New Moon Insurance will provide a cash prize of £300 for the winner, whilst Cory Band will add the piece to its concert programmes with a publishing contract with Wright & Round Music Publishers.

Videos will be released from 3rd October on Cory Band's Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter pages.

Launch video

https://www.facebook.com/coryband/videos/786783899207335

        

TAGS: Cory

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Cory

Cory launch final of Composition Competition

September 29 • You can enjoy the quartet of entries from the comfort of home — and then vote for your favourite in this year's competition.

miner

Brass cooperation brings mining tribute to dark cathedral life

September 29 • the cooperation band, Wallace Collection and Renfrew Burgh Band will join forces for an immersive musical celebration of the Scottish mining industry amid the pillars of Glasgow Cathedral.

Malcolm Arnold

Malcolm Arnold Festival to feature trumpet concerto

September 29 • The forthcoming Malcolm Arnold Festival will feature both his trumpet concerto and all his iconic dances...

Conductors

Conductors' Association keen to say hello

September 29 • If you want to find out more about the Brass Band Conductors' Assocation then why not meet up with them on their forthcoming travels.

What's on »

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Octagon Theatre Yeovil

Saturday 1 October • The Octagon Theatre. Hendford. Yeovil. Somerset BA20 1UX

Grimethorpe Colliery Band - Albany Theatre Coventry

Sunday 2 October • Albany Road, Coventry CV5 6JQ

Contest: Bolsover Festival of Brass

Sunday 2 October • Heritage High School, Clowne, Chesterfield S43 4QG

Boarshurst Silver Band - Phoenix Brass

Sunday 2 October • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - The Countess of Wessex's String Orchestra

Friday 7 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

East London Brass

September 28 • East London Brass is looking for a new principal cornet. We're a friendly and ambitious band and would love to welcome a great player who knows how to lead, inspire and enjoy themselves!

Cheltenham Silver Band

September 28 • Cheltenham Silver Band are looking for a kit player/percussionist. We are a 3rd section contesting band with an exciting programme of performances and contests. We are a friendly and supportive band with a strong academy and regular social events.

Stape Silver Band

September 28 • We are looking for a new Musical Director for our friendly, family oriented band based in Pickering, North Yorkshire. We are looking for an inspiring MD who will help grow, improve and develop the band.

Pro Cards »

Julian Bright


Conductor, Compere/MC, Cornet Soloist

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top