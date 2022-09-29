Cory launch final of Composition Competition

You can enjoy the quartet of entries from the comfort of home — and then vote for your favourite in this year's competition.

Philip Harper has launched the final of the 2022 Cory Band Composition Competition.

In partnership with the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama (RWCMD) and sponsor New Moon Insurance, four special feature broadcasts of the shortlisted works will be undertaken by the band starting on Monday 3rd October.

Finalists

A new approach has been used for the fifth running of the competition, with Cory working their way through 30 worldwide entrants earlier this year before recording the chosen finalists at the RWCMD.

The four are: 'Dance with the Brass Tonight' (Katerina Horka — Czech Republic); 'Reminiscence' (Hendrik de Boer — The Netherlands); 'The Tortoise and the Hare' (Ben Fuller — USA) and 'Aspects of the Sky' (Hans Loirs — France).

Over the course of four days from Monday 3rd October, each will be released across Cory's social media channels, after which the public will be invited to vote for their favourite.

The competition judges, composer Liz Lane, Cory Band's Musical Consultant Nigel Seaman, and Musical Director Philip Harper, will also be on hand to add their voices, with the winner announced on Monday 10th October.

Schedule

Monday 3rd October: Dance with the Brass Tonight (Katerina Horka — Czech Republic)

Tuesday 4th October: Reminiscence (Hendrik de Boer — The Netherlands)

Wednesday 5th October: The Tortoise and the Hare (Ben Fuller — USA)

Thursday 6th October: Aspects of the Sky (Hans Loirs — France)

New music

Speaking about the competition, Philip Harper said: "It's one of our most important objectives at Cory Band to encourage the creation of new music and I'm delighted to be able to bring this competition back to our schedule in a new way.

One of the positives that came from our development of our on-line presence in recent years means that the Cory Band reached over 50,000 Facebook followers, and this competition enables us to engage with them around the world."

Interviews

He added: "The diverse shortlisted finalists bring something new and fresh to the table, and each broadcast includes an interview with them so viewers can get to know them as well as their music."

Sponsors New Moon Insurance will provide a cash prize of £300 for the winner, whilst Cory Band will add the piece to its concert programmes with a publishing contract with Wright & Round Music Publishers.

Videos will be released from 3rd October on Cory Band's Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter pages.

Launch video

https://www.facebook.com/coryband/videos/786783899207335