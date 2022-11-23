Sage stuffing of great music...

A festive mixture of star euphonium players, Black Dyke and friends and a special plum pudding from PLC is on offer at Sage Gateshead on 4th December.

If your appetite for great brass band entertainment was whetted at the recent Brass in Concert Championships at Sage Gateshead, then you can enjoy a second helping at the iconic venue with Black Dyke on Sunday 4th December — and with a great festive flavour.

Festive flavour

The Queensbury Band will be joined by local favourites, NASUWT Riverside and Reg Vardy Bands for an afternoon of 'Christmas Spectacular' entertainment (2.00pm).

Not only will the concert feature the euphonium 'Three Tenors' of John Storey, Glenn Van Looy and Daniel Thomas in eagerly anticipated new works by Alan Fernie and Keith Wilkinson, but also the magnificent Verdi overture 'Nabucco'.

The second half points very much towards Christmas though, and will also feature another world premiere in the form of Paul Lovatt-Cooper's latest work, 'Christmas is Coming'.

Brilliant premieres

Speaking to 4BR, Black Dyke's Director of Music, Prof Nicholas Child told 4BR: "We are really looking forward to the concert and bringing two brilliant premieres for everyone to enjoy.

With the World Cup on at the moment the brass band world's own superstar euphonium players will provide virtuoso entertainment every bit as brilliant as Harry Kane, Gareth Bale and Kevin de Bruyne, whilst Paul Lovatt-Cooper has really sprinkled some festive magic with his new work."

Christmas tradition

Dedicated to his second daughter Evie, who is celebrating her first Christmas, Paul told 4BR that composing a work for Christmas has become something of a tradition in the Lovatt-Cooper household.

"I started writing a new work for my loved ones for their first Christmas a few years ago — first for my wife, Zoe and then for our first daughter Melody, with each performance premiered by Black Dyke.

This year for Evie's first Christmas, I've composed a concert opener entitled 'Christmas is Coming!' packed with melodies from famous Christmas pieces to get everyone in the right festive mood. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I enjoyed writing it."

