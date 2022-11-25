                 

*
banner

News

New contest for Birmingham

The ConsTest — Birmingham Open Brass Band Competition hopes to attract bands to the heart of the city in 2023.

Birmingham
  The contest will take place at the RBC Bradshaw Hall

Friday, 25 November 2022

        

An enterprising Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (RBC) student is set to host a new brass band contest as his 'major project' as part of his final year of graduate study.

Mikey Foley-Hall has told 4BR that he wants "to create something that made a difference"and that the opportunity to gain the experience of organising a successful brass band contest offered just that.

Having grown up in Crofton near Wakefield, and now enjoying playing with the Flowers Band, he now hopes that the ConsTest — Birmingham Open Brass Band Competition will attract bands to perform at the RBC state of the art Bradshaw Hall on Saturday 1st April 2023.

Feel good

"It will be an own-choice contest, but one which I hope will be able to build on the feel good factor that came to the city with the European Championships in 2022.

The contest will form the focal point of course but we also want to showcase what the Conservatoire has to offer students and give opportunities for players to work with some leading performers on the day of they wish."

Coverage

He added: "I'm delighted that Ian Porthouse and Alan Morrison have agreed to adjudicate the event and that 4BR has agreed to bring its live coverage and will look to see if there are any budding brass band journalists out there to join them too.

As I've said, I want to try and give something back and do something different, so it would be great if we could make this an annual event."

Find out more

To find out more go to: https://constest.squarespace.com/

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Lydbrook

Lydbrook help lottery love story for Christmas

November 29 • The Lydbrook Band has played their part in this year's EuroMillions Lotto Christmas advert.

EAST lONDON bRASS

Bobble help for East London in Perth

November 29 • Cool minds and warm heads helped East London Brass on their recent trip to the Scottish Open in Perth.

whiteley

Death of Geoffrey Whiteley

November 29 • The death has been announced of former Black Dyke Band player and administrator Geoffrey Whiteley.

Chris Bond

Bond takes baton lead at GUS

November 29 • Christopher Bond becomes the new Resident Conductor and Musical Director of the GUS Band.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 2 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Stannington Brass Band - Christmas Concert with Hallmark of Harmony

Saturday 3 December • Lomas Hall. Stannington. Sheffield S6 6DB

Mereside Brass - Tatton Park Farm when Father Christmas is visiting

Saturday 3 December • Tatton Park Farm. Knutsford. Cheshire. WA16 6QN (Sat Nav WA16 6SG) WA16 6SG

Leicestershire Co-op Band - presents A Christmas Cracker

Saturday 3 December • Ibstock Palace. High Street. Ibstock. Leicestershire LE67 6LG

WFEL Fairey Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Saturday 3 December • UPPERMILL CIVIC HALL, LEE ST, OLDHAM OL36AE

Vacancies »

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

November 29 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** BACK ROW CORNET ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

November 29 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** SOLO HORN ** player.. . For more information about the band please visit our website.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

November 29 • Reading Band is a hard-working, positive and (most importantly) welcoming third section brass band who have a vacancy for a capable and committed ** KIT PERCUSSIONIST ** .. . For more information about the band please visit our website

Pro Cards »

John Ward


Conductor, Adjudicator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top