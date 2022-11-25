New contest for Birmingham

The ConsTest — Birmingham Open Brass Band Competition hopes to attract bands to the heart of the city in 2023.

An enterprising Royal Birmingham Conservatoire (RBC) student is set to host a new brass band contest as his 'major project' as part of his final year of graduate study.

Mikey Foley-Hall has told 4BR that he wants "to create something that made a difference"and that the opportunity to gain the experience of organising a successful brass band contest offered just that.

Having grown up in Crofton near Wakefield, and now enjoying playing with the Flowers Band, he now hopes that the ConsTest — Birmingham Open Brass Band Competition will attract bands to perform at the RBC state of the art Bradshaw Hall on Saturday 1st April 2023.

Feel good

"It will be an own-choice contest, but one which I hope will be able to build on the feel good factor that came to the city with the European Championships in 2022.

The contest will form the focal point of course but we also want to showcase what the Conservatoire has to offer students and give opportunities for players to work with some leading performers on the day of they wish."

Coverage

He added: "I'm delighted that Ian Porthouse and Alan Morrison have agreed to adjudicate the event and that 4BR has agreed to bring its live coverage and will look to see if there are any budding brass band journalists out there to join them too.

As I've said, I want to try and give something back and do something different, so it would be great if we could make this an annual event."

Find out more

To find out more go to: https://constest.squarespace.com/