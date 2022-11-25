                 

Kennedy boost for cooperation ahead of Perth

The cooperation band will take to the stage at the Scottish Open boosted by their new signing.

Kennedy
  Stephanie Kennedy played with the band at the European Championships.

Friday, 25 November 2022

        

The cooperation band has received a major boost ahead of its Scottish Open challenge in Perth this weekend with the news of the permanent signing of Stephanie Kennedy on flugel horn.

The former Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Royal Academy of Music, Aarhus (Denmark) graduate has enjoyed a rewarding career since moving back to Scotland — working regularly with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and Scottish Opera Orchestra, as well as being a trumpet tutor at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland Juniors Department.

Stephanie has also worked closely on a new theatre project and recently became a K&G Mouthpieces Ambassador.

Roots

Having grown up in Campbeltown and progressed through it ranks, as well as enjoying playing with the likes of Kirkintilloch and National Youth Brass Band of Scotland, she returned to her roots in 2019 to lead Campbeltown Band to the 2022 Scottish Championship title and to a memorable victory at the Second Section National Championship of Great Britain.

Delighted

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We were delighted that Stephanie was able to be a guest player with us at the European Championships and we are now looking forward to having Stephanie with us for the Scottish Open and into 2023 and beyond."

        

