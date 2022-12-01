                 

Final call for Flag of Peace performance spots

Cornet players can still provide the fanfare for the Commonwealth of Nations Flag of Peace initiative that will take place on Monday 13th March.

Commonwealth
Thursday, 01 December 2022

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has announced that there are now only limited places available to performers to take part in the Commonwealth of Nations Flag of Peace initiative that will take place on Monday 13th March.

The day marks the 10-year anniversary of the signing of the Commonwealth Charter of the Commonwealth by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a landmark document that sets out the values and inspirations that unite the Commonwealth's 56 independent countries — and offer the opportunity for young cornet players to perform in cities across the UK on the day.

Majesty

A short ceremony will be held in every UK city at 10.30am, at which a Commonwealth of Nations 'Flag of Peace' will be raised. A cornet player will be required to perform a short fanfare entitled, 'Majesty' by A. W. Carlisle.

The public occasion will involve other local musicians, town criers and local dignitaries, and will provide an opportunity for bands to engage with different organisations from their local community.

Values

Speaking about the event, Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, Secretary-General, Commonwealth of Nations stated: "The values expressed in the Charter transcend cultures, borders and generations.

Keeping them active in our minds and hearts is vital. I am confident that Commonwealth Day will offer people everywhere the chance to reflect on the progress we are making together."

Performance spots

Around 50 cities are taking part in the initiative, with almost half of the places now about to be allocated to registered parties.

Cities still available for registrations from cornet players are: Bath, Birmingham, Brighton and Hove, Cambridge, Canterbury, Chelmsford, Chester, Chichester, Colchester, Coventry, Derby, Doncaster, Ely, Hereford, Lancaster, Leicester, Lichfield, Milton Keynes, Morecambe, Peterborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Southampton, Southend-on-Sea, St Albans, Stoke-on-Trent, Sunderland, Truro, Winchester, Wolverhampton and York.

Cornet players are asked to register their interest by Sunday 18th December. A copy of the fanfare and the exact location of the event will be sent to successful applicants in advance of the event.

To register

To register to perform go to:
https://airtable.com/shrdrAG9k79RSIArX

        

