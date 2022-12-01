                 

*
banner

News

Eikanger opinion sought for Government policy initiative

The Norwegian government seeks the opinions of Eikanger Bjorsvik as they look to develop a national cultural volunteer strategy.

Eikanger
  Viggo Bjorge has been an integral part of the Eikanger organisation for many years

Thursday, 01 December 2022

        

The Norwegian Government's Deputy Minister of Culture recently visited the Eikanger Bjorsvik Band as part of an extensive information gathering initiative aimed at developing a future national strategy for cultural volunteer working.

The minister was accompanied by the President and the General Secretary of the Norwegian Music Federation (NMF), as well as the Mayor of the Alver Municipality and Eikanger's own Chairperson, Astrid Byrknes, who is a former mayor and a member of the Christian Liberal Party in the Oslo parliament.

Presentation

The delegation heard a presentation given by Viggo Bjorge (above), who for many years has been an integral part of the Eikanger band management organisation.

He outlined the band's renowned history, but also its ongoing work in developing strategies to ensure future musical and artistic success, as well as help inspire future generations of brass band players in the region.

Viggo told 4BR that the visit was a significant endorsement of the long term work undertaken by the likes of Eikanger and Manger Mussiklag Bands, as well as a number of other well established brass bands in the area.

Endorsement

"It is a very important endorsement of the work of the NMF and of the brass band community that our opinions and viewpoints are being sought and hopefully acted upon for the next budget cycle.

Being able to cover both our history, but also our continued work in developing future generations of young players was very important. We were able to highlight the importance of musical excellence and innovation — from contest success to our commitment to our regional (HUBB) youth band, educational and in house 'musikkhuset' programmes."

It is a very important endorsement of the work of the NMF and of the brass band community that our opinions and viewpoints are being sought and hopefully acted upon for the next budget cycleViggo Bjorge

Interest

He added: "There was a great deal of interest in the outcomes of the initiatives undertaken and how many people have gone on the enjoy full time, part time or hugely rewarding amateur musical careers due to their involvement in brass banding.

Now we hope that it will provide a catalyst for investment in cultural volunteering that will further benefit brass banding in Norway."

        

TAGS: Eikanger-Bjørsvik

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

James Shepherd

An evening with James Shepherd

December 1 • There is a wonderful opportunity to spend a virtual night in the company of the legendary James Shepherd

Eikanger

Eikanger opinion sought for Government policy initiative

December 1 • The Norwegian government seeks the opinions of Eikanger Bjorsvik as they look to develop a national cultural volunteer strategy.

gbba

Report & Results: 2022 GBBA Own choice march & test piece

December 1 • AW Parker (Drybrook) leads the way as the Gloucestershire Brass Band Association contest returns at a new venue.

Philip Jones

Philip Jones International Brass Ensemble Competition

December 1 • The prestigious brass ensemble competition returns and is looking for entrants

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the RAF Regiment Symphonic Brass Ensemble

Friday 2 December • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Stannington Brass Band - Christmas Concert with Hallmark of Harmony

Saturday 3 December • Lomas Hall. Stannington. Sheffield S6 6DB

Mereside Brass - Tatton Park Farm when Father Christmas is visiting

Saturday 3 December • Tatton Park Farm. Knutsford. Cheshire. WA16 6QN (Sat Nav WA16 6SG) WA16 6SG

Leicestershire Co-op Band - presents A Christmas Cracker

Saturday 3 December • Ibstock Palace. High Street. Ibstock. Leicestershire LE67 6LG

WFEL Fairey Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Saturday 3 December • UPPERMILL CIVIC HALL, LEE ST, OLDHAM OL36AE

Vacancies »

Cawthorne Brass Band

December 1 • Musical Director required at Cawthorne Brass Band, nr Barnsley, South Yorkshire. We are a friendly, non-contesting band who nevertheless strive to a high standard of playing. We practise on Thursday 7.15-9.15pm and play about 15 engagements per year

Abertillery Town Band

December 1 • Enquiries are required for the following player vacancies; cornets (front and back row), 2nd baritone and bass. The band rehearses on Wednesday evenings, 7.30pm-9.30pm in Abertillery.

Linthwaite Band

November 30 • We are a friendly village band, currently top of the 4th section, and are looking forward to the area contest 2023, and to help achieve this we have vacancies for the percussion section.

Pro Cards »

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2022 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top