An evening with James Shepherd

Brass Bands England has announced a wonderful opportunity to enjoy an evening in the company of one of the legendary figures of the modern brass band movement.

In partnership with the Brass Band Conductors' Association, the 'Virtual Evening with Jim Shepherd' on Wednesday 7th December (starting at 7.00pm), will give people the chance to pose questions to the former Black Dyke cornet star, and founder of James Shepherd Versatile Brass.

His career not only saw him win major championships with Black Dyke — including a memorable British Open/National 'Double' in 1972, but also provide generations of cornet players with the inspiration to try and copy his playing with his iconic recordings of solos such as 'Pandora' and 'Cleopatra'.

All this and he created the legendary JSVB ensemble and taught countless young players who went on to enjoy outstanding careers in their own right.

In 2022 he was presented with BBE's 'Lifetime Achievement Award' in recognition of his outstanding musical career.

To register: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/378