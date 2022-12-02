The death has been announced of the former secretary of the West of England and South West Brass Band Associations

4BR has been informed of the death of Brian Elliott, the much-respected former secretary of the West of England Brass Band Association and the South West Brass Band Association. He passed away on 25th November.

After relocating to Devon with his family in 1971, Brian and his late wife Joyce, (who died in February 2022) became involved with their local band in Plymouth — Joyce as player and Brian as the hard-working secretary.

Admiration

His talents for organisation, his friendly manner and obvious love and admiration for the people he worked with and the bands he represented in his roles, made him an immensely popular ambassador for the banding movement in the South West and West of England areas over the next 45 years and more.

He also went on to serve nationally for the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain as section controller for 15 years before then becoming a vice-president.

Brian was an Executive member of the West of England BBA from 1998-2016 and held the role of Secretary from 2001-2013. He was also an Executive member of the South West BBA from 1972-2016, covering many different roles during that time.

Greatly missed

A spokesperson for the West of England BBA told 4BR: "Brian worked tirelessly for both Associations giving outstanding dedication to brass banding for many years. He was a familiar, respected and much loved figure within the brass banding community in the South West of England and further afield — proud of a link that gave both he and Joyce so much pleasure over the years.

His passion and enthusiasm for developing and educating players of all ages resulted in annual events that continue to live on. He will be greatly missed."

Funeral service

The funeral service will take place on Monday 19th December at 10.45am at Efford Crematorium, Plymouth. (The family have requested informal dress).