New Zealand looks forward to 2023

NZBBA President sends seasonal best wishes to the rest of the banding world as "normal transmission" final returns to the nation's movement.

In his final address of 2022, John Sullivan, has offered festive greetings to the banding world from the New Zealand banding community.

The President of the Brass Band Association of New Zealand used his column in the on-line New Zealand 'Mouthpiece' — the official journal of the brass band movement in the country, to offer "a safe and very merry Christmas — from our family to yours".

Normal transmission

On reflecting on what he called a year of "normal transmission"he felt there had been a great deal to celebrate — from a highly successful National Championships held in Wellington to the return of the National Secondary Schools' Band Camp after a two year Covid-19 break.

"Our nation's capital was again blessed with the glorious sounds of the country's very best brass bands as the city hosted our National Contest in July. After two years of planning, 70 young musicians finally got to rehearse and perform at the National Secondary Schools' Band camp in Christchurch."

2023

Looking forward to 2023 he added: "Plans are well underway for an equally busy and exciting 2023.

If you find yourself in the South Island during your summer holidays, make sure you co-ordinate your travel plans to hear some of the best young musicians in New Zealand, with the 2023 National Youth Band in Westport, Blenheim and Christchurch.

We return to Dunedin for the National Contest in July; Cambridge hosts the National Secondary Schools Band camp in October, and keep an eye out for the National Band as it continues to travel around the country, highlighting the strength and breadth of New Zealand banding."